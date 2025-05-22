A festival was supposed to take place at Letzigrund stadium in Zurich this summer. But now it's clear: the event turned out to be a scam. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

Next August, the "Elysia Festival" was supposed to take place at Letzigrund in Zurich - with Bruno Mars, Calvin Harris and Charli XCX as headliners. The problem: the music event doesn't even exist.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The "Elysia Festival" at Letzigrund in Zurich advertises with stars such as Bruno Mars, Calvin Harris and Charli XCX.

The prices are also steep: a VIP ticket costs around 1560 francs.

But the festival turns out to be a scam.

The Zurich cantonal police have received a complaint. Show more

Bruno Mars, Calvin Harris and Charli XCX: from August 5 to 10, several international music stars are scheduled to perform at the "Elysia Festival" at Letzigrund in Zurich. The supposed music festival also advertises with major sponsors such as Coca-Cola, Swisscom and Mercedes.

The ticket prices are also steep: a VIP festival pass costs up to 1560 francs. Those who book early will also be able to take part in a Mercedes prize draw.

But there's a problem: the festival doesn't even exist, as reported by "20 Minuten". Neither those responsible for the Letzigrund Stadium nor the alleged sponsors have ever heard of the festival.

Posts are AI-generated

Some of the images on the website are AI-generated. Linguistic inconsistencies and incorrectly used logos also point to fraud.

For example, Coca-Cola and competitor Red Bull advertise the event together, which seems rather unlikely. The Raiffeisen bank logo on the website is a gable cross, but the Swiss Raiffeisen uses a red R.

"However, we have already received several calls from people who have already bought tickets," the stadium management told "20 Minuten".

The police are aware of the case

It is not known who is behind the fraud. The domain is registered via a Lithuanian hosting service and the IP address leads to the Indonesian capital Jakarta.

The Zurich cantonal police are already aware of the case. A complaint has been filed, the police toldBlick. The festival's Instagram profile has been unavailable since Wednesday evening.

