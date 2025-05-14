The first ESC semi-final ended with an unsightly technical glitch during Zoë Më's performance. The TV picture froze in the middle of the song. If something similar happened in the final, the singer would get a second chance.

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel , or ESC for short, kicked off on Tuesday with the first semi-final.

An embarrassing camera mishap occurred during Zoë Më 's performance of all things.

"As the song was out of competition, the performance was not repeated and the competition continued as planned," says Adrian Erni, media spokesperson for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, when asked by blue News.

In plain language, this means that should something similar happen on Saturday, the artists concerned could repeat their performance. Show more

The first semi-final on Tuesday offered everything that ESC fans love: sultry ballads, thumping beats, gorgeous gowns, bare skin and lots of leather and latex.

15 countries battled it out for the ten places in Saturday's final, for which Switzerland is already qualified as last year's winner.

On Tuesday evening, Zoë Më was able to present her song "Voyage" to TV viewers for the first time. The 24-year-old proved once again what a great voice she has.

But it was during her performance that an embarrassing glitch occurred: in the middle of the song, the TV picture suddenly froze and then even cut out completely for a short time.

ESC commentary: "Staging went down the drain"

The breakdown was caused by the camera on stage. "Part of the staging went wrong", German ESC commentator Thorsten Schorn told Bild.

The Swiss delegation had insisted on a special realization for their act. "Just one camera without editing. And then it broke down in the middle."

Zoë Më apologizes on Instagram for the technical glitch during her performance in the first ESC semi-final. However, the singer from Freiburg is confident that the mistake will not happen again on Saturday. Image: Screenshot Instagram

Shortly after her performance, Zoë Më herself also spoke out in an Instagram story: "I wanted to address the camera glitch. Of course it's not part of my performance and it was the first time it happened."

She continued: "I'm sure there will be a solution by the time I go on stage in the final."

Song was out of competition, so no repeat

When asked about the problems with the broadcast of the Swiss entry, Adrian Erni, media spokesperson for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, told blue News:

"There was a technical problem during the Swiss performance in the first semi-final, which was quickly resolved." He continued: "As the song was out of competition, the performance was not repeated and the competition continued as planned."

In plain language, this means that should a similar technical problem occur again on Saturday evening, the artists affected could insist that they are allowed to repeat their performance.

