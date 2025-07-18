Actress Emma Watson was speeding and got a speed camera. KEYSTONE

A court in Oxford banned Emma Watson from driving for six months because the actress was speeding.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Emma Watson has been fined for speeding and banned from driving for six months.

The actress already had nine penalty points on her license, and the three additional points meant that she was automatically banned from driving.

Watson was not present at the court hearing. Show more

Emma Watson, who became world-famous for her role as Hermione Granger in the "Harry Potter" films, is banned from driving for six months. The 35-year-old British actress and activist drove a blue Audi in Oxford, England, last July at 61 kilometers per hour (the speed limit was 48).

At the court hearing on Wednesday, at which Watson was not present, she was fined 1044 pounds (about 1126 francs) and banned from driving.

She already had nine penalty points on her license before the speeding took place. On Wednesday, the district judge added three more points, resulting in an automatic six-month driving ban under UK law.

After her time on "Harry Potter" , Watson has pursued a career in the film industry and in women's rights activism. Her post-'Harry Potter' roles have included starring roles in 'Beauty and the Beast' and Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women'.

