These stars are coming to the HallenstadionEnergy Star Night enters the next round
Samuel Walder
4.4.2025
Today, Friday, Zurich's Hallenstadion will once again be transformed into a seething temple of music: Energy Star Night will bring together 13,000 fans and a top-class line-up. blue News will keep you informed live from 7 pm.
Energy Star Night takes place for the first time in April and brings together around 13,000 music fans in Zurich's Hallenstadion this Friday.
The line-up includes stars such as Steve Aoki, Max Giesinger, Zoe Wees and ESC acts such as Remo Forrer and Abor & Tynna.
In addition to the live show, various surprises can also be expected.
The Energy Music Award will also be presented - and a little later in the night, the official afterparty will take place at Zurich's Kaufleuten.
blue News will be ticking live from the Hallenstadion Zurich from 7 pm and showing the live stream of the concert.