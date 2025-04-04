Energy Star Night 2025, the big party at the Hallenstadion starts today. © Energy 2024

Today, Friday, Zurich's Hallenstadion will once again be transformed into a seething temple of music: Energy Star Night will bring together 13,000 fans and a top-class line-up. blue News will keep you informed live from 7 pm.

Samuel Walder

It's that time again today, Friday. The Energy Star Night goes into the next round. Around 13,000 people will be enchanted by the musical acts at the Hallenstadion Zurich.

What's different this year? Energy Star Night takes place in April. Previously, music fans met in the Hallenstadion in December to enjoy the Energy Star Night.

As every year, tickets can only be won by phone, online or by SMS.

If you want a good seat, you have to arrive early

The event takes place in Zurich's Hallenstadion. The doors open at 5 pm on Friday. If you want a good seat, you have to arrive early. Because the Hallenstadion has room for 13,000 spectators.

Energy Star Night has already shown in the past that the event offers a great stage for world stars.

In 2011, Ed Sheeran and Lenny Kravitz performed at the Hallenstadion. Nelly Furtado performed in 2012 and Shakira in 2009.

The line-up

This year you can look forward to the following stars at the Hallenstadion Zurich:

Max Giesinger: The German singer-songwriter is known for hits such as "80 Millionen".

Stefanie Heinzmann: The Swiss pop and soul singer brings her powerful voice and positive energy to the stage.

Tom Gregory: The British musician, who celebrated success with songs such as "Fingertips", will present his latest tracks.

Luca Hänni: Swiss crowd favorite and Eurovision participant, who will create a great atmosphere with his performance.

Steve Aoki: The internationally renowned DJ and producer will make the Hallenstadion shake with his electronic beats.

Zoe Wees: The German singer, known for emotional hits such as "Control", will enchant the audience with her unique voice.

Ella Henderson: The British artist will bring her powerful ballads and pop hits to Zurich.

Remo Forrer: He is also an ESC participant and will delight the audience with his sensitive voice.

Monet192: The Swiss rapper and singer brings a different genre to the stage with hip-hop.

Alvaro Soler: The Spanish-German singer brings summer vibes to the Hallenstadion with hits like "Sofia".

Zoë Më: The up-and-coming artist will captivate the audience with her music. The Energy Star Night is the biggest stage she has ever been on.

Abor & Tynna: The duo, who will represent Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest, will present their song "Baller".

Surprise guests provide special moments

As every year, surprise guests will provide unexpected moments and a great atmosphere at this year's Energy Star Night.

The Energy Music Award will also be presented as part of the Energy Star Night. This music prize honors Swiss artists who have received the most votes from the Energy Community.

Following the concerts in the Hallenstadion, the official after-show party will take place at Kaufleuten in Zurich. Admission is from 20 years.

