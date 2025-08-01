JJ's ESC victory in Basel brings the 2026 contest to Austria. Jens Büttner/dpa

The 2026 Eurovision Song Contest in Austria could take place closer to Zurich than Vienna - Innsbruck is still in the running alongside the capital. For Swiss fans, the music spectacle would be closer than ever before.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Innsbruck and Vienna are in the final for hosting the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 - Innsbruck would be particularly attractive for Switzerland thanks to its short travel times.

The Tyrolean bid is based on proximity to major international cities, good accessibility and transparent financing. There is criticism due to possible aircraft noise.

The ORF's decision will be made in mid-August. Show more

The decision on the venue for the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest in Austria is getting closer. Two cities are still in the running: the capital Vienna - and Innsbruck. The latter could be particularly interesting for the Swiss public.

Vienna has a lot of experience with the major event: the ESC was held there once before in 2015. But Innsbruck has other strengths: an impressive Alpine panorama, short distances within the city - and, above all, its geographical proximity to Switzerland.

A look at the SBB and ÖBB timetable shows that Innsbruck can be reached by train from Zurich in just 3:33 hours - it takes three quarters of an hour longer to Vienna.

Innsbruck is even closer for travelers from Buchs SG (2:19 h), Chur (around three hours) or St. Gallen (3:17 h). An ESC in Tyrol would therefore be easily accessible for many Swiss people - almost like being on their own doorstep.

Innsbruck plays on the Switzerland argument

The city of Innsbruck is also aware of this and is specifically focusing on this proximity in its bid. "Innsbruck is located in the heart of Europe - perfectly connected by rail, road and airport," says Mayor Johannes Anzengruber when asked by blue News.

And: "Munich, Zurich, Milan: all the major cities are within easy reach. Our aim is to create a transnational event experience with the ESC - with packages, side events and attractive offers for international fans."

At the same time, Anzengruber emphasizes that Innsbruck is handling the bid responsibly. "This bid is not a blank check. Every contribution made by the city or its stakeholders must be transparent and presentable," he explains. The Eurovision Song Contest should be organized with a "sense of proportion and common sense" - in Austria, "common sense" means common sense.

Whether Innsbruck will prevail over Vienna will become clear in mid-August when the ORF makes its decision.

Criticism from aircraft noise opponents

In addition to good accessibility, Innsbruck also wants to set an example with its bid - for an Austria that is not just reduced to Vienna. "Innsbruck's bid is a strong signal for the cultural diversity and appeal of the Austrian regions outside of the federal capital," says the mayor.

He continues: "With the ESC, we want to show that Alpine regions are also capable of hosting major events at the highest level - with professionalism, passion and international reach."

But there are also critical voices. The Innsbruck Airport residents' association fears a significant increase in air traffic. Should the ESC actually bring 500,000 guests to Tyrol, some expect up to 200 flights per day. The airport itself is currently keeping a low profile and has announced that it will only start concrete planning if it is awarded the contract.

More videos from the department