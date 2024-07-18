blue Music brings Nemo to your living room. After winning the Eurovision Song Contest, Nemo is back in his home country and will be performing live at the Gurtenfestival. The concert will be broadcast on Thursday, July 18 at 10.45 pm.

This year, Peter Fox, Stormzy, Justice, Patent Ochsner, Burna Boy and Nelly Furtado are among those playing on Bern's local mountain.

blue Music will be broadcasting Nemo's concert today, Thursday, from 10.45 pm, on free TV on blue Zoom or here in the stream on blue News and on the blue News app. Show more

Today, Thursday, Nemo will rock the Waldühne at the Gurtenfestival. Nemo's victory at the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) has made him a household name beyond Switzerland's borders.

In addition to a highly political message for the non-binary community, Nemo also brings a diverse musical mix of pop, rap and electronic sounds to Bern's local mountain.

Nemo is known for his captivating live appearances, which are characterized by an impressive stage presence and energetic performance. With hits such as "Usserirdisch", "Du" and "The Code", Nemo will undoubtedly enchant the audience today as well.

Nemo's music deals with themes such as love and self-discovery. Through the diverse content of the music, Nemo manages to appeal to a very broad audience. Visitors to the Gurtenfestival can look forward to an unforgettable show, which is not only captivating due to Nemo's charismatic nature. The concert will be broadcast by blue Music tonight at 10.45 pm.

You can follow the following acts (almost) live from the Gurtenfestival:

Current live program of the Gurtenfestival* July 17, 23.00 hrs: Stormzy

July 18, 7.15 p.m.: Valentino Vivace

July 18, 10.45 pm: Nemo

July 19, 10.30 pm: Patent Ochsner

July 20, 6.30 p.m.: To Athena, 9.30 p.m.: Manillio

July 21, 8.15 p.m.: Leila, 9.30 p.m.: Dabu Fantastic Show more

