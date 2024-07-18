  1. Residential Customers
Gurtenfestival concert in the stream ESC sensation Nemo live from the Waldbühne at the Gurtenfestival

Martina Stadelmann

18.7.2024

blue Music brings Nemo to your living room. After winning the Eurovision Song Contest, Nemo is back in his home country and will be performing live at the Gurtenfestival. The concert will be broadcast on Thursday, July 18 at 10.45 pm.

18.7.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Gurtenfestival takes place this year from July 17 to 20.
  • This year, Peter Fox, Stormzy, Justice, Patent Ochsner, Burna Boy and Nelly Furtado are among those playing on Bern's local mountain.
  • blue Music will be broadcasting Nemo's concert today, Thursday, from 10.45 pm, on free TV on blue Zoom or here in the stream on blue News and on the blue News app.
Today, Thursday, Nemo will rock the Waldühne at the Gurtenfestival. Nemo's victory at the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) has made him a household name beyond Switzerland's borders.

In addition to a highly political message for the non-binary community, Nemo also brings a diverse musical mix of pop, rap and electronic sounds to Bern's local mountain.

Nemo is known for his captivating live appearances, which are characterized by an impressive stage presence and energetic performance. With hits such as "Usserirdisch", "Du" and "The Code", Nemo will undoubtedly enchant the audience today as well.

Nemo's music deals with themes such as love and self-discovery. Through the diverse content of the music, Nemo manages to appeal to a very broad audience. Visitors to the Gurtenfestival can look forward to an unforgettable show, which is not only captivating due to Nemo's charismatic nature. The concert will be broadcast by blue Music tonight at 10.45 pm.

You can follow the following acts (almost) live from the Gurtenfestival:

Current live program of the Gurtenfestival*

  • July 17, 23.00 hrs: Stormzy
  • July 18, 7.15 p.m.: Valentino Vivace
  • July 18, 10.45 pm: Nemo
  • July 19, 10.30 pm: Patent Ochsner
  • July 20, 6.30 p.m.: To Athena, 9.30 p.m.: Manillio
  • July 21, 8.15 p.m.: Leila, 9.30 p.m.: Dabu Fantastic
Experience the best concerts with blue Music
zVg

With blue Music and as a sponsor of the most renowned music festivals in Switzerland, Swisscom creates unique experiences on location, on the road and at home. We accompany many of the best and biggest national open airs and show the stars of the scene in front of and behind the scenes exclusively on all our channels: online at blue News, on social media and with blue Zoom and blue TV also on the big screen at home.

* Subject to change without notice. Further concerts will be added on an ongoing basis. To ensure that the program runs smoothly, certain concerts will be shown with a time delay.

More about the festival

Benjamin Amaru at the Gurtenfestival 2024.

Benjamin Amaru at the Gurtenfestival 2024"I hope that Appenzellerland retains its charm"

Gurtenfestival 2024 in the ticker. Nemo sets

Gurtenfestival 2024 in the tickerNemo sets "everything on fire"

"Patent Ochsner, completely overrated"Sentences you better not say at the Gurten

Dein Festival-Sommer – live mit blue Music

blue Music zeigt die besten Livekonzerte und schönsten Momente der grössten Schweizer Musikfestivals. Live im Free TV auf blue Zoom, online auf blue.ch/music oder in der blue News App – egal ob unterwegs oder Zuhause.

Livekonzert verpasst? Keine Sorge, auf der blue TV Musikwelt kannst du (fast) alle Konzerte in voller Länge geniessen. Es ist ganz einfach: Auf deiner Swisscom TV Box findest du auf dem Homescreen direkt den Button «blue Music». Solltest du blue TV über die blue TV App auf deinem Smart-TV nutzen, klickst du dort ebenfalls auf der Startseite einfach auf «blue Music».

Du bist unterwegs und möchtest ebenfalls kein Musik-Highlight verpassen? Dann logg dich ohne zusätzliche Kosten über die blue TV App auf deinem Tablet/Smartphone oder über den Browser auf tv.blue.ch ein und wähle «blue Music». Du kannst die blue TV App ohne kostenpflichtiges Swisscom blue Abo nutzen.

Weiter zu blue Music auf blue TV