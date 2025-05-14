Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer surprised everyone at the ESC semi-final in Basel with a humorous song that became a viral hit - including a legendary performance by Petra Mede as William Tell.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer caused a sensation at the ESC semi-final with a song about Swiss inventions

The song "Made in Switzerland" was celebrated on social networks as the secret highlight of the evening. Show more

An intermission filler with cult potential: at the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel, hosts Hazel Brugger (31) and Sandra Studer (56) performed a vocal number that caused the web to explode.

The song, entitled "Made in Switzerland", paid tribute to well-known Swiss achievements in a charming way - from the garlic press and democracy to the ESC itself. Typical Swiss clichés such as fondue and the mountains were of course also included in the performance.

During the voting break, the two women showed off their musical skills. Sandra Studer is a singer with a strong voice anyway, but Brugger, otherwise known as a satirist, also impressed with her performance.

"Thank you Switzerland"

They were celebrated on social media: "I don't need anything else - 'Made in Switzerland' was the best of the evening," wrote one user on X. Another added: "Too bad you can't call for 'Made in Switzerland'."

"Made in Switzerland" is probably better than all of the songs actually competing in #Eurovision2025 and certainly one of the campiest, good-vibes things I've seen or heard on TV in a long time.



Glückwunsch! pic.twitter.com/L5a2eKDs25 — Edu C. Galván (@EduCGalvan) May 13, 2025

This interval act about all the things made in Switzerland is camp, I'm obsessed.



Thank you for blessing us with instant coffee Switzerland, I will be partaking later. Less thanks on the processed cheese though.#Eurovision #Eurovision2025 pic.twitter.com/LPiAvlDfKl — Aussievision (@aussievisionnet) May 13, 2025

Petra Mede (55), known as the presenter of last year's ESC final in Malmö, provided an additional surprise effect. The Swede took to the stage dressed as William Tell - complete with crossbow. Her appearance did not go unnoticed: "Petra Mede makes everything better. William Tell as an interval act - iconic!" was one enthusiastic comment on X.

Switzerland even received congratulations on the performance from Australia. "Thank you Switzerland for inventing instant coffee. Definitely better than processed cheese."