Studer and Brugger deliver viral hit ESC song celebrates Switzerland - and the web goes wild

Sven Ziegler

14.5.2025

Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer surprised everyone at the ESC semi-final in Basel with a humorous song that became a viral hit - including a legendary performance by Petra Mede as William Tell.

14.05.2025, 07:03

14.05.2025, 07:41

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer caused a sensation at the ESC semi-final with a song about Swiss inventions
  • The song "Made in Switzerland" was celebrated on social networks as the secret highlight of the evening.
An intermission filler with cult potential: at the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel, hosts Hazel Brugger (31) and Sandra Studer (56) performed a vocal number that caused the web to explode.

The song, entitled "Made in Switzerland", paid tribute to well-known Swiss achievements in a charming way - from the garlic press and democracy to the ESC itself. Typical Swiss clichés such as fondue and the mountains were of course also included in the performance.

During the voting break, the two women showed off their musical skills. Sandra Studer is a singer with a strong voice anyway, but Brugger, otherwise known as a satirist, also impressed with her performance.

"Thank you Switzerland"

They were celebrated on social media: "I don't need anything else - 'Made in Switzerland' was the best of the evening," wrote one user on X. Another added: "Too bad you can't call for 'Made in Switzerland'."

Petra Mede (55), known as the presenter of last year's ESC final in Malmö, provided an additional surprise effect. The Swede took to the stage dressed as William Tell - complete with crossbow. Her appearance did not go unnoticed: "Petra Mede makes everything better. William Tell as an interval act - iconic!" was one enthusiastic comment on X.

Switzerland even received congratulations on the performance from Australia. "Thank you Switzerland for inventing instant coffee. Definitely better than processed cheese."

Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger impressed with their performance.
Screenshot SRF

All the songs, all the acts, all the winners. The first 10 finalists have been announced - Céline Dion provided the emotional highlight

ESC 2025 in the slowticker. Hairdressing world champion promises hairy surprise for 2nd ESC semi-final +++ ESC fans from all over the world in attendance

Tennis legend at Eurovision. Will Roger Federer make it to the ESC final? Four reasons why this could be the case

