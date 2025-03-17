Conchita Wurst at the final of "The Voice of Germany" 2022 in Berlin. KEYSTONE

The canton of Basel-Stadt presented the accompanying program for the Eurovision Song Contest in May on Monday. Among others, Conchita Wurst, Austrian ESC winner of 2014, will perform at Messe Basel.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Eurovision Village in the heart of the Messe Quartier (Messe Basel, Hall 1) will offer a daily program of live concerts, public viewings, food and drink stands and other activities related to the Eurovision Song Contest from 10 to 17 May 2025.

The program in the Eurovision Village will be led by the three hosts Tanja Dankner, Odette Hella'Grand and Joël von Mutzenbecher.

Former Swiss ESC acts such as Remo Forrer (2023), Luca Hänni (2019), Timebelle (2017), Sinplus (2012) and Anna Rossinelli (2011) will also be performing, as will international stars including Conchita Wurst (ESC winner for Austria in 2014) and 90s icons such as Rednex and SNAP! Numerous current ESC delegations are also expected. Show more

Basel's city center will also be the venue from 10 to 17 May. A total of 50 concerts will take place at "Eurovision Square" on Barfüsserplatz, as overall project manager Beat Läuchli told the media. Admission is free. Bands, some of them from the Basel region, will be performing there every day. Among others, Brandhärd, Nicole Bernegger, Michael von der Heide and Schwellheim will be playing.

The program during the ESC week also includes other activities such as a disco for people with and without hearing impairments, a choir of Alzheimer's sufferers and a school band competition.

