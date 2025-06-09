JJ, 24, won the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel for Austria - but he had no luck with the trophy. The glass trophy has already been broken several times.
At the "Star Night at Lake Neusiedl", TV presenter Barbara Schöneberger openly addressed the trophy mishap. She joked that the ESC trophies were probably made of cheap materials.
JJ sheepishly confirmed the mishap: "My trophy has already been replaced twice - both times it broke." The glass trophy "broke right in the middle of the case". Apparently it was "poorly glued or built", according to the 24-year-old.
After the second escalation, Barbara Schöneberger gave him a fresh trophy without further ado - including a stress test. But it didn't survive the performance for long either. At least this time it was mended.