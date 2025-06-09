JJ from Austria won the ESC 2025. Jens Büttner/dpa

JJ may have won the ESC for Austria - but his trophy didn't stay intact. The prize was broken several times. Does that sound familiar? Exactly: Nemo sends his regards.

No time? blue News summarizes for you JJ won the ESC 2025 for Austria, but his trophy was broken several times.

At the "Star Night at Lake Neusiedl", he sheepishly confirmed that the trophy was poorly made.

Barbara Schöneberger gave him a new trophy live - this one didn't survive either, but could be repaired. Show more

JJ, 24, won the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel for Austria - but he had no luck with the trophy. The glass trophy has already been broken several times.

At the "Star Night at Lake Neusiedl", TV presenter Barbara Schöneberger openly addressed the trophy mishap. She joked that the ESC trophies were probably made of cheap materials.

JJ sheepishly confirmed the mishap: "My trophy has already been replaced twice - both times it broke." The glass trophy "broke right in the middle of the case". Apparently it was "poorly glued or built", according to the 24-year-old.

Nemo's trophy has also broken before

ESC winners and the trophies? That's not a good combination. Nemo's glass microphone already fell to the ground after winning the ESC. And now it's happened to JJ too.

After the second escalation, Barbara Schöneberger gave him a fresh trophy without further ado - including a stress test. But it didn't survive the performance for long either. At least this time it was mended.

