Sal da Vinci secures victory at the Sanremo Festival with his love ballad "Per sempre sì". While Italy sends him to the ESC 2026 in Vienna, the community is already arguing about the song and styling. One user writes angrily: "A disgrace for Italy".

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sal Da Vinci wins the Sanremo Festival 2026 with the romantic ballad "Per sempre sì" and will represent Italy at the ESC in Vienna.

While many fans celebrate the song and voice, others criticize the old-fashioned staging and even describe the entry as a "disgrace for Italy".

Other ESC entries, such as the one by Sarah Engels for Germany, are also causing discussion due to their supposedly unimaginative concepts; the final will take place in Vienna on May 16, 2026. Show more

Napoletan Sal Da Vinci wins the 2026 Sanremo Festival with "Per sempre sì": The song is a pompous romantic ballad, a tribute to love - especially marriage. With great emotion, a classic melody and Italian pathos, Da Vinci focuses entirely on heart and tradition - and strikes a chord with the Italian mass audience.

The ballad is also celebrated on YouTube. Fans are going crazy in the comments. One wrote: "What a song and what a voice - elegant and stylish. Congratulations, Sal, bravo Italia."

But there was also criticism: another YouTube user wrote dryly: "Looks like a performance from the 60s. A strange feeling!"

There are many comments about the song on YouTube. Screenshot YouTube

Yet another goes even further and even writes that the song is "a disgrace to Italy".

Comment on the ESC song by Sal Da Vinci. YouTube

His look is also a talking point: Fans praise his elegant appearance, while others find his outfit dusty and old-school.

A hymn to love and marriage

The song is a tribute to love and marriage. Da Vinci sings, for example: "It will be you and me. Forever united for the life that's worth nothing without you. It makes no sense to live without you. With my hand on your chest. I promise you."

His performance? Theatrical, pointing to his wedding ring again and again.

German ESC song also causes offense

Sarah Engels' German ESC entry is also causing discussion, although the criticism is directed less at the singer herself than at the overall package. Many find the song and performance strongly reminiscent of previous ESC numbers - especially Cyprus' "Fuego". Euro dance beats, lots of skin, dancers and pyrotechnics: a concept that has often been seen at the ESC - and doesn't always work.

The 2026 ESC final will take place in Vienna on May 16, 2026. Switzerland will be represented by Veronica Fusaro, her song is not yet known.

More videos from the department