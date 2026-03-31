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For the 70th anniversary Eurovision Song Contest comes to Asia

SDA

31.3.2026 - 21:57

The regular edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Vienna in May. (archive picture)
The regular edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Vienna in May. (archive picture)
Bild: Georg Hochmuth/APA/dpa/Keystone

The world's biggest TV music event is expanding its horizons: an Asian edition of the Eurovision Song Contest is to take place for the first time in November. The first venue is Bangkok.

Keystone-SDA

31.03.2026, 21:57

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Eurovision Song Contest is to be held on a continent other than Europe for the first time in 2026.
  • On November 14, the first Asian edition of the music competition will take place in Thailand's capital Bangkok.
  • According to the organizers, the occasion is the 70th anniversary of the ESC.
  • The next regular edition will take place in Vienna in May.
Show more

The Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) will also be held in an Asian edition for the first time in 2026. Thailand's capital Bangkok will host the first edition of the competition, the organizers announced.

Broadcasters from ten Asian countries, including Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam and the Philippines, have already confirmed their participation. More are to follow in the coming months. The final of the Eurovision Song Contest Asia is scheduled for November 14.

"On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Eurovision Song Contest, it seems particularly significant to start this new chapter with Asia," said ESC Director Martin Green according to the press release. The aim is to further develop the music competition together with Asia.

ESC celebrates its 70th anniversary in Vienna

The ESC in its original version will take place in Austria. The country won the competition in 2025 with countertenor JJ. Israel's participation has caused discussion in advance.

"Choke me"Does Romania's ESC song trivialize dangerous sex practices?

A total of 35 countries are taking part in the 70th Eurovision Song Contest. The final of the ESC under the motto "United by Music" will take place on May 16 in Vienna.

The ESC is the biggest music event in the world. Around 170 million viewers recently watched the event on TV.

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