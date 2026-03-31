The Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) will also be held in an Asian edition for the first time in 2026. Thailand's capital Bangkok will host the first edition of the competition, the organizers announced.
Broadcasters from ten Asian countries, including Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam and the Philippines, have already confirmed their participation. More are to follow in the coming months. The final of the Eurovision Song Contest Asia is scheduled for November 14.
"On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Eurovision Song Contest, it seems particularly significant to start this new chapter with Asia," said ESC Director Martin Green according to the press release. The aim is to further develop the music competition together with Asia.
ESC celebrates its 70th anniversary in Vienna
The ESC in its original version will take place in Austria. The country won the competition in 2025 with countertenor JJ. Israel's participation has caused discussion in advance.