The highlight of Zermatt Unplugged tonight is Amy Macdonald's performance. Before her concert on the tent stage, Tay Oskee will "heat up" the crowds in the "Taste Village" with his melodic indie folk songs ...
Zermatt Unplugged: Calm before the storm
While Tay Oskee plays music in the evening sun on the open-air stage in the "Taste Village" ...
Image: blue News
... preparations are underway for Amy Macdonald's performance.
Image: blue News
Four top five albums, millions of records sold and world tours - Amy Macdonald's "This Is The Life" made chart history.
Image: KEYSTONE/DPA/Hendrik Schmidt
Here at the "Zeltbühne", the Scottish singer-songwriter celebrates her comeback after her musical break.
Image: blue News
The tickets are gone: 2200 visitors experience Amy Macdonald live.
Image: blue News
Line-up on Thursday evening
Tonight, Cara Rose, Calexico and James Vincent McMorrow play to a sold-out crowd. For British singer-songwriter Amy Macdonald, it's her first concert after a long break.