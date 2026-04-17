This is where most photos are taken at Coachella: in front of the Ferris wheel (right) and the so-called "Spectra" (right). They are practically landmarks. KEYSTONE

Once a year, the desert of Indio in California is transformed into a huge stage for music, art and pop culture for two weekends: the Coachella Festival attracts thousands from all over the world. But what's behind this mega-event?

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Coachella Festival originated in 1999 from an idea by Paul Tollet and Rick Van Santen, who founded their own music festival after a successful Pearl Jam concert in Indio.

Over the years, the alternative rock event developed into a global cultural phenomenon with a focus on music, art and fashion that is heavily influenced by social media and influencer aesthetics.

Today, Coachella is increasingly criticized for its commercialization, high prices, environmental problems and controversial billionaire Philip Anschutz. Show more

Every April, celebrities, influencers and music lovers flock to the sun-drenched Californian desert for the legendary Coachella festival. What once began as an alternative rock event is now one of the biggest and best-known music festivals in the world.

How did a niche event become a global cultural phenomenon? blue News explains:

The origins

To understand why the Coachella Festival is the way it is and once was, we have to start at the very beginning - at its foundation. This was done by Paul Tollet and Rick Van Santen. They organized the festival for the first time in 1999 in Indio, California, under the music promoter Goldenvoice. They are still behind Coachella today.

But why organize such a large music festival in Indio and not in the larger metropolises around it? The reason was a concert by the rock band Pearl Jam.

The Coachella Festival in 2004, when there were far fewer people on site. IMAGO/Avalon.red

On November 5, 1993, they played in front of almost 25,000 fans at the Empire Polo Club in Indio during their tour. The venue was booked by Paul Tollet, now CEO of Goldenvoice. The venue was chosen because the band refused to perform in Los Angeles. The concert was a complete success and showed that a concert or festival does not have to be held in the city to do well.

Finally, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was officially announced on July 28, 1999 with a preliminary line-up of 40 acts, and tickets went on sale on August 7. The first festival took place on October 9 and 10, 1999, with around 25,000 visitors attending performances by bands such as Beck, The Chemical Brothers, Morrissey and Rage Against the Machine.

Coachella took a short break in 2000 due to financial difficulties, but was resumed in 2001.

The development

In 2001, Coachella returned in a more compact form. This time with a clearer concept and optimized organization. From then on, the festival focused more on the overall experience: not only music, but also art installations, light shows and a deliberately curated line-up were to attract the audience.

In the following years, Coachella began to develop from a pure indie and rock festival into a melting pot of different genres. Around 2003 and 2004, more and more electronic acts were added, such as The Chemical Brothers and Massive Attack, which broadened the sound spectrum. At the same time, the number of visitors increased significantly every year - from a small fan base to a crowd that soon filled the entire grounds of the Empire Polo Club.

People in front of the main stage at Coachella 2004. IMAGO/Avalon.red

A decisive turning point came in 2004, when the legendary reunion of The Pixies and the performance by Radiohead attracted international media attention. From then on, Coachella finally became a must-attend event for music, fashion and culture lovers from all over the world. The visual aspect also gained in importance: installations, sculptures and art projects increasingly shaped the appearance of the festival. Artistic direction and aesthetics became trademarks.

From the mid-2000s, the festival also opened up to more commercial trends. Pop stars, hip-hop stars and electronic headliners such as Kanye West, Daft Punk and Beyoncé (the first black woman to headline Coachella in 2018) shook up the program - without completely displacing the alternative core. Daft Punk's groundbreaking live show in 2006 in particular is still considered a turning point for electronic music at major festivals.

With growing media interest, Coachella also increasingly became the focus of pop culture. Social media played a key role in creating a lifestyle myth around the festival.

Since 2010, the festival has almost always been sold out. In 2012, the festival was extended to two weekends with an identical line-up for the first time in order to meet the enormous demand. Over 120,000 visitors are now expected each weekend.

The clothes

You don't have to follow Coachella closely to know that outfits play a very important role there. The festival's fashion is a mixture of boho chic, western vibes, Y2K and festival casualness. Typical features include airy dresses, crochet pieces, fringes, denim, micro shorts, transparent fabrics, cowboy boots and eye-catching accessories such as glittering stones on the face.

A classic Coachella outfit in the year 2026. KEYSTONE

The focus is always on functionality in the desert climate: lightweight materials, flowing silhouettes and short cuts ensure that the outfits remain wearable despite the heat. Originally, this was precisely the most important aspect: people simply dressed practically for long, hot days in the desert.

Between 2012 and 2016, Coachella fashion experienced its most formative phase. The style was loud, playful and heavily influenced by boho chic: floral wreaths, crocheted dresses, fringed jackets, body chains and ripped denim pieces dominated the scene.

Coachella guests in 2015: these outfits were incredibly popular during this period. KEYSTONE

This period was closely linked to the Tumblr aesthetic: sun-bleached, slightly dreamy and very individual. It was less about perfection and more about expression. Outfits often seemed improvised, personal and deliberately imperfect. It was precisely this light-heartedness that made it so appealing.

Actress Vanessa Hudgens had a major influence on the development of today's Coachella look. For years, she was considered the unofficial "Queen of Coachella". With flower crowns, crop tops, fringed details and vintage outfits inspired by the boho style, she shaped an entire aesthetic.

Many elements that would later become typical of festival fashion were popularized by her appearances. Her look stood for freedom, playfulness and a certain informality that perfectly matched the Coachella atmosphere of the time.

However, the outfits often drew harsh criticism for cultural appropriation: many participants wore Native American feather headdresses or South Asian bindis on their foreheads, often even combining the two. Vanessa Hudgens also repeatedly came under fire for this. Wearing sacred symbols of marginalized groups as a fashion gag, often by white people, is considered extremely disrespectful.

From around 2017, the style began to change significantly. With the Kardashians' appearance, a new aesthetic came into play: sleeker, more luxurious and much more staged. Instead of boho nonchalance, figure-hugging silhouettes, neutral color palettes and looks that were more reminiscent of editorial shoots or fashion weeks than a desert festival now dominated. Coachella thus increasingly became a stage for perfectly curated influencer fashion.

Between 2018 and 2019, the festival finally evolved into a social media show. Influencers and content creators increasingly used Coachella as a platform for eye-catching, media-effective looks. Make-up influencer James Charles, for example, appeared in eye-catching, glittering outfits with heavy make-up and a clear high-fashion look. Influencer Tana Mongeau also attracted attention with provocative and over-the-top festival looks.

The criticism

Once something has achieved great success, it often loses its charm. This was also the case at Coachella. With its growing success, the festival has changed dramatically.

The main criticism is the commercialization. The festival grounds are now dominated by big brands, sponsor installations and exclusive VIP areas, with advertising campaigns sometimes taking up more space than the actual music.

Another frequently mentioned point of criticism is the strong self-dramatization "See and be seen" is the unspoken motto on site. Many attend Coachella for new pictures on Instagram. Influencers and major brands have contributed greatly to this development.

Hundreds of videos are shot and published at the festival itself. But content about the festival is posted weeks in advance. And if you can't make it there, you just post pictures of last year's outfits.

Elaborately staged outfits, sponsored luxury accommodation and carefully planned photo shoots have long been standard. Influencers often travel on behalf of brands to generate reach and subtly place products.

The festival is also considered extremely expensive, from tickets and camping to food. Those looking for the full Coachella experience have to dig deep into their pockets: The total cost per person is usually between 800 and 2000 US dollars. A brief overview of the prices:

Prices at Coachella General Admission (3-day pass): 549-649 US dollars

VIP Pass: 1,199-1,399 US dollars

Shuttle pass: 130-180 US dollars

On-site camping: 150-400 US dollars and more

Service fees: 50-100 US dollars Show more

Not included in the price: Flight tickets or car to get to Indio, accommodation if you don't want to camp, food and drink. The latter is also extremely expensive on site. You pay 20 US dollars for a beer or coffee alone.

In addition, there are always complaints about long waiting times, lack of toilets, water and shade at the capping entrance. Last year, visitors were stuck in traffic jams for up to 12 hours just to get to the campsite.

The environmental criticism is particularly harsh. Coachella takes place in the middle of the desert, where the manicured green spaces and operations are considered water-intensive and therefore ecologically problematic. The accusation of wasting water also crops up time and again, partly because large facilities are operated for the festival in an already dry region.

In the past, especially in the 2000s and early 2010s, Coachella was often portrayed as ecologically progressive. The festival ran initiatives such as Carpoolchella (rewarding carpooling to reduce CO₂ emissions), RecyclingSunday (waste sorting with prizes for recycled bottles) and the Recycling Store, where visitors could exchange plastic bottles for merchandise.

The controversial boss

After the Coachella Festival overcame its financial crisis in 2001, this was largely thanks to the takeover of Goldenvoice by the Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), the company owned by billionaire Philip Anschutz. A man who is considered highly controversial.

In 2018, several music websites published reports in which Anschutz was sharply criticized. "Freedom For All Americans, an organization that campaigns for LGBTQ rights, stated in an article in the Washington Post that Anschutz had donated money to homophobic groups. Greenpeace also described him as a climate change denier. He uses his news platform "The Washington Examiner" to spread right-wing ideas.

Anschutz responded to the "Washington Post" report with a statement: "Recent reports published in the press saying I am anti-LGBTQ are fake news, it's all garbage," he said. "I support the rights of all people, regardless of their sexual orientation." He also specifically looks for diversity when hiring new employees in his companies.

Philip Anschutz is very controversial. KEYSTONE

In response to accusations that he and his foundations had financially supported controversial organizations, a spokesperson explained: "We immediately stopped the contributions."

Nevertheless, the discussions surrounding Anschutz have never completely died down. According to the magazine "The Fader", the entrepreneur is said to have transferred a total of around 200,000 dollars to Republican politicians - including Senator Cory Gardner, an avowed gun enthusiast and opponent of stricter gun laws, who himself received donations from the National Rifle Association (NRA).

According to the report, US Representative Scott Tipton, who opposes same-sex marriage and abortion, also benefited. Conservative politician Mike Coffman also received more than 5,000 dollars from Anschutz. Coffman caused a stir in 2012 when he questioned Barack Obama's citizenship: "In his heart, he's not an American," he said at the time.

Many people overlook this last point, the sight of the sunset is probably too tempting.