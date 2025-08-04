Pop singer Hein Simons, who became famous as a child star under the name Heintje, suffers from severe hearing problems. Picture: Matthias Wehnert/dpa

Pop singer Hein Simons, better known as child star Heintje, has major health problems. "My hearing worries me," the 69-year-old reveals in an interview.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dutch pop singer Hein Simons , who became famous worldwide as a child star in the 1960s under the name Heintje, has health problems.

The 69-year-old suffers from massive hearing problems that threaten his future as a singer.

"My hearing is causing me great concern," said Simons in an interview. Show more

In the 1960s, Hein Simons sang his way into the hearts of music fans with his voice under the name Heintje. His greatest success was the song "Mama, du sollst doch nicht um deinen Jungen weinen".

The Dutchman, now 69 years old, thrilled fans halfway around the world with his bell-like voice.

Even Elvis Presley wanted to be on stage with Heintje. The King of Rock'n'Roll himself invited him to Las Vegas. But the child star declined - due to time constraints.

Shortly afterwards, puberty arrived and the child star's voice changed. As a result, he turned his back on show business for a long time.

Simons: "My hearing causes me great concern"

After a long break, Hein Simons was back on TV as a singer under his real name. Since then, he has made a name for himself as a pop singer.

In an interview with the German newspaper "Welt am Sonntag", Heins, who will turn 70 in a few days, revealed that he is struggling with increasing health problems.

According to the singer himself, he suffers from massive hearing problems that threaten his future as a musician. "My hearing is causing me great concern."

He continues: "I'm fighting with myself, but if it doesn't improve, I'll be saying 'goodbye, that's it' much sooner than I'd like."

Hein Simons wants to be 100 years old

Hearing problems are not the only health problem Hein Simons has to face. However, the skin cancer he was diagnosed with two years ago is "well under control."

"Just a few days ago, I went back to the doctor to have something cut out," Simons told Welt am Sonntag. The singer also has to take blood thinners every day following a pulmonary embolism.

Despite all the health setbacks, the former child star refuses to let them get him down. Heins wants to live to a very old age. "100 if I can, although I would still like to be able to do and decide a lot of things myself. If that's not possible, I'll die at 99."

