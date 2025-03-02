In 2008, she appeared on stage in the RTL show "Deutschland sucht den Superstar". Today, 39-year-old Rania Zeriri is said to be homeless. Picture: Keystone

Rania Zeriri, known from the RTL show "Deutschland sucht den Superstar", lives homeless in a small town in southern Italy. The singer's problems are said to have started after the death of her mother.

The Dutch singer, who made it into the top five on "DSDS" in 2008, then suddenly disappeared from the limelight.

Zeriri was stranded as a homeless person in the small town of Avellino near Naples. When a local journalist reported on her, the local authorities got involved. Show more

Rania Zeriri became famous in 2008 when she took part in the RTL show "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" (DSDS). She made it to the final five at the time.

The 39-year-old, who grew up in the Netherlands, was initially considered one of head judge Dieter Bohlen's favorites on "DSDS". However, he later criticized her vocal qualities.

Today, the singer is said to live in southern Italy without a permanent residence. This is reported by "Bild".

Rania Zeriri is homeless

According to the report, Rania Zeriri is stranded homeless in the small town of Avellino near Naples. When a local journalist reports on her, the local authorities get involved.

The mayor, Vittorio D'Alessio, subsequently managed to persuade Zeriri to go to an emergency shelter. "There she was given clean clothes, hot meals and spoke to a psychologist," writes Bild.

"Rania is doing well," says Mayor D'Alessio. He continues: "She is responding well to care that is not of a medical or pharmacological nature."

Zeriri's problems began after the death of her mother

Rania Zeriri's problems are said to have started after the death of her mother. She struggled with mental problems and depression and subsequently withdrew from the music scene.

She later traveled through Europe without a fixed destination.

According to Mayor D'Alessio, Zeriri is now doing much better again: "I hope that Rania will soon recover and get her life back on track."

Suicidal thoughts? You can find help here: These services are available around the clock for people in suicidal crises and for those around them.

Dargebotene Hand counseling hotline: Telephone number 143 or counseling hotline: Telephone number 143 or www.143.ch

Pro Juventute counseling hotline (for children and young people): Telephone number 147 or counseling hotline (for children and young people): Telephone number 147 or www.147.ch

Further addresses and information: www.reden-kann-retten.ch





Refugium: Association for bereaved people after suicide



: Perspectives after the suicide of a parent Addresses for people who have lost someone to suicide:: Association for bereaved people after suicide Sea of fog : Perspectives after the suicide of a parent Show more

