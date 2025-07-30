For a short time he was the singer of Iron Maiden, later he celebrated success with The Sweet: Paul Mario Day is dead. Picture: Youtube / Metal Talk

He was the band's first singer before Iron Maiden became heavy metal legends: Now singer Paul Mario Day has died of cancer at the age of 69.

Bruno Bötschi

Paul Mario Day, a founding member and the first singer of metal legends Iron Maiden, has died. He was 69 years old.

According to the US magazine "Parade ", the singer succumbed to cancer and "fell asleep peacefully" at his home in Australia.

His former band More wrote on Instagram: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the great More singer Paul Mario Day."

Day was "a much-loved figure in British rock music", he had played "many memorable shows", "not least the legendary Monsters of Rock show at Castle Donington in 1981 with AC/DC, Whitesnake/David Coverdale and tours with Iron Maiden, Def Leppard and many other legendary artists".

Day was sacked for lack of stage presence

Paul Mario Day was recruited by bassist Steve Harris when he founded Iron Maiden in 1975. Day was the band's first singer and was with the band between 1975 and 1976 before being replaced by Dennis Wilcock.

Wilcock was later replaced by Paul Di'Anno, who was featured on the band's first two albums. In the documentary "Iron Maiden: The Early Days", which traces the formation of the band, it was revealed that Day was sacked due to a lack of stage presence.

Speaking to "Blabbermouth" in 2019, Day said of his sacking: "Steve said, 'You've got to get better. You need to be more in the face of the audience. You need to be more confident. You need to be a hero.' And I agreed with him, but I didn't know how to do it."

He continued: "I was warned for maybe three months: 'Pull yourself together. Pull yourself together.' And I wanted it, I just didn't know how to do it. The funny thing is that the worst experience was the best lesson, because when I got the notice and felt so gutted, it changed me."

Day celebrated his greatest successes with The Sweet

After his time with Iron Maiden, Paul Mario Day sang with the British heavy metal band More, which became famous in 1981 with its album "Warhead". Between 1983 and 1984, Day fronted the short-lived metal band Wildfire.

He celebrated his greatest successes from 1985, when he joined the then newly formed glam rock legends Sweet and worked with their guitarist Andy Scott and drummer Mick Tucker.

Born in London, Day has lived in Australia since 1986, where he has also worked as a singer in various bands.

