An ex-policeman makes a find in the storage room of a former music producer. He comes across 12 previously unreleased songs by Michael Jackson. But will fans of the "King of Pop" ever be able to hear these songs?

No time? blue News summarizes for you In one song, Michael Jackson , who died in 2009, allegedly even raps: several unknown recordings by Michael Jackson have surfaced in California.

However, fans of the "King of Pop" should not get their hopes up too high.

Gregg Musgrove, an ex-cop from California, came across music cassettes and DAT tapes with twelve recordings. Show more

Previously unreleased recordings of pop star Michael Jackson (1958 to 2009) have been discovered in a storage room in southern California, according to US media reports.

Gregg Musgrove, a former patrolman, came across music cassettes and DAT tapes with twelve recordings. The "King of Pop" is said to have recorded them around 1990, before the release of his album "Dangerous".

The storage room used to belong to former music producer Bryan Loren, who worked with Michael Jackson for a time, Musgrove, who purchased the storage unit, told the Hollywood Reporter.

"Goosebumps" when listening to the songs

During his research into the audio recordings, he visited fan sites and came across rumors that some of these songs existed. Others, however, had never appeared in public, Musgrove said according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Listening to the tapes gave him goosebumps. Jackson had also spoken about the song recordings in some of the recordings.

The pop star is said to have recorded a song entitled "Truth on Youth" with the rapper LL Cool J. The rapper had spoken about recording with Jackson in earlier interviews.

Bad prospects for fans of Michael Jackson

According to the report, Musgrove approached the Jackson estate with his lawyer. However, it was reported that the tapes were not purchased.

When asked by the "Hollywood Reporter", the executors told the paper that they were in possession of the original recordings of these songs. They held all rights. Publication of the music recordings on the cassettes is therefore not permitted.

The material value of the find is therefore difficult to estimate. Musgrove is thinking about handing over the tapes to an auction house, writes the Hollywood Reporter. A private collector could be interested.

Michael Jackson, who became world-famous with hits such as "Billie Jean", "Beat It" and "Thriller", died in 2009 from an overdose of the anesthetic propofol. He was 50 years old.

