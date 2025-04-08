The betting is hotting up: who will win the ESC 2025? Singer Marius Bear has a favorite, ESC expert Nadine Sommerhalder is betting on two countries - and Sven Epiney is still thinking about it.

No time? blue News summarizes for you TV host Frank Richter has invited guests to the pre-ESC party for the talk "Good Evening, Europe". The mega event will be celebrated and discussed in Basel with "Mr. ESC" Sven Epiney, singer and ESC participant Marius Bear (2022 in Turin with "Boys Do Cry") and ESC expert Nadine Sommerhalder.

The Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Basel from May 10 to 17, 2025.

Betting on the ESC winner country 2025 is already in full swing. Who will win in Basel? Where will the ESC community travel to for the 2026 ESC?

A hotly debated question in the "Good Evening, Europe" round in the TV studio.

According to the betting rankings, Sweden, Austria and France are currently on course to win.

But where will the ESC 2026 really go? Will the event stay in Europe? Or will it even go overseas next year? The opinions of ESC experts are diametrically opposed.

Who will win the ESC in 2025?

Singer Marius Bear is betting on Australia - he sees Go-Jo in pole position with "Milkshake Man". An ESC in Australia would be a novelty.

ESC expert and Watson editor-in-chief Nadine Sommerhalder sees several potential winners: "Personally, I would be happy for Louane from France with her song "Maman", because I would find it cool to travel to Paris next year. But I think Sweden could win the race."

Nadine Sommerhalder was present at the Swedish preliminary round in Stockholm and therefore knows: "Something happens with this song - both in the hall and while watching on TV."

A catchy song that triggers a lot, says the ESC expert, who has often been right with her predictions so far.

