At a concert in Australia, US rocker Lenny Kravitz was the victim of an extremely abusive fan. "Brisbane, that was wild", the singer commented on the incident on Friday evening on his social media channels. A "very excited young woman" ripped four of his dreadlocks out of the back of his head as he walked from the stage into the audience for his song "Let Love Rule", the musician continued.
The 61-year-old is currently on tour in Australia with his "Blue Electric Light Tour". The musician only hinted at how much the incident affected him: "Do you know how hard you have to pull to rip that out of my head? Damn baby!"
Photos of another fan at the concert, published by the news site "News.com.au", show the artist walking through the crowd and appearing to grab the back of his head. Despite the disconcerting incident, Kravitz does not want to give up being close to his fans in the future: "I'm not going to stop coming out for 'Let Love Rule' because that's what we do. This is our moment together," he said in the video.