He has occasionally worn his hair short, but dreadlocks are currently part of US rocker Lenny Kravitz's look.

In the middle of a special concert moment, a fan doesn't attack, but grabs - and four of Lenny Kravitz's dreadlocks are gone. Even the long-time stage rocker finds this "wild".

No time? blue News summarizes for you At a concert in Brisbane (Australia), a fan went for Lenny Kravitz's hair.

A young woman ripped four dreadlocks out of the back of the musician's head.

"Brisbane, that was wild", the singer commented on the incident on Friday evening on his social media channels. Show more

At a concert in Australia, US rocker Lenny Kravitz was the victim of an extremely abusive fan. "Brisbane, that was wild", the singer commented on the incident on Friday evening on his social media channels. A "very excited young woman" ripped four of his dreadlocks out of the back of his head as he walked from the stage into the audience for his song "Let Love Rule", the musician continued.

The 61-year-old is currently on tour in Australia with his "Blue Electric Light Tour". The musician only hinted at how much the incident affected him: "Do you know how hard you have to pull to rip that out of my head? Damn baby!"

Photos of another fan at the concert, published by the news site "News.com.au", show the artist walking through the crowd and appearing to grab the back of his head. Despite the disconcerting incident, Kravitz does not want to give up being close to his fans in the future: "I'm not going to stop coming out for 'Let Love Rule' because that's what we do. This is our moment together," he said in the video.

