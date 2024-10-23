  1. Residential Customers
Death of Liam Payne Fans around the world mourn - also in Zurich and Bern

Fabian Tschamper

23.10.2024

Fans all over the world are bidding farewell to former One Direction member Liam Payne. Candles are also being lit in Switzerland, including at the Wankdorf in Bern.

23.10.2024, 18:07

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Liam Payne, 31, dies after falling from a balcony in Argentina, allegedly under the influence of drugs, after attending Louis Tomlinson's concert in Buenos Aires.
  • Fans worldwide mourn with candle ceremonies, especially in London, Barcelona and Switzerland, where many of his songs are played.
  • Former bandmates and family members have publicly expressed their grief, while memorial services are being held around the world.
Show more

The death of Liam Payne has shocked the music world and fans. The 31-year-old fell from a balcony in Argentina - allegedly under the considerable influence of drugs - and died. He was in South America to attend a concert by his friend and ex-bandmate Louis Tomlinson.

After the members of One Direction expressed their grief and Liam's ex-girlfriend and sister said goodbye to him, fans around the world are now lighting candles.

The Brit was a big hit in his home country. Many fans have therefore gathered in Kensington Park in London to remember him. In Barcelona, too, candles have been lit and pictures of the 31-year-old have been posted.

Dangerous mix. Liam Payne had drug cocktail in balcony fall

Dangerous mixLiam Payne had drug cocktail in balcony fall

Fans in Switzerland saddened

In Switzerland, the news of the singer's death hit the fan community like a bolt of lightning. One Direction fans played Liam Payne's songs in memory of their idol.

For example, some like-minded people gathered outside the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern to mourn together on the steps. The British pop group performed there around ten years ago. In Zurich, there are also some photos and candles for the young musician.

Fans also gathered in Paris, Sydney and Glasgow to sing One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful", among other songs.

