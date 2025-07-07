In custody since September: Rapper Combs (archive photo) Image: Richard Shotwell/Invision via AP/dpa

Former hip-hop star Sean "Diddy" Combs, who was violent towards women, has shown that it is possible to succeed as a black man in a criminal trial, says his defense lawyer - and reveals something about his strategy.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The verdict against former hip-hop star Sean "Diddy" Combs was announced on Wednesday: He is guilty on two of five charges.

It is said that the 55-year-old was greeted with a standing ovation by his fellow inmates after his partial acquittal.

Combs remains in custody, the sentence is still pending and further civil proceedings are ongoing. Show more

Former hip-hop star Sean "Diddy" Combs has been greeted with a standing ovation from his fellow inmates in prison following his partial acquittal.

The acquittal on the most important charges was perhaps the best thing Combs could have achieved for imprisoned black people in the USA, his lawyer Marc Agnifilo told the AP news agency at the weekend.

"They all said: 'We never get to see anyone who beats the government'," reported Agnifilo, who speaks to Combs several times a day on the phone.

Combs was charged with sex trafficking and extortion

The 55-year-old Combs was charged with sex trafficking and extortion. The prosecution also accused him of exploiting his status as a prominent rapper and music producer to abuse women by means of threats and violence.

The jury acquitted him of the charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit organized crime, which could have sent him to prison for the rest of his life.

They found him guilty, however, of flying women and paid male sex workers across state lines for sexual performances. Combs remains in custody pending sentencing.

Agnifilo had worked as a federal prosecutor on an organized crime task force in New Jersey earlier this century and said he knew the weaknesses in the relevant laws. "The law is very mechanical," he said. "If you know how a car works, you know where the weaknesses are."

Combs still faces several years in prison

34 witnesses testified at the trial, including ex-girlfriends and former employees of Combs.

The defense called no witnesses of its own and conceded that Combs was a jealous man with a drug problem, a propensity for domestic violence and a seemingly bizarre sex life.

But none of this was sex trafficking or organized crime. The prosecution had tried to construct a conspiracy out of Combs' private life.

Agnifilo said he had encouraged Combs. "I said, 'Maybe it's your destiny to be the guy who wins,'" he recalled during the phone interview. "You have to see that somebody can win. - I think he took that to heart."

Combs still faces several years in prison after the guilty verdicts on two charges. The more than nine months he has spent in custody so far will then be taken into account. Agnifilo said that after his release, his client would probably return to a program for domestic violence offenders that he had started before his arrest.

Combs is aware of his mistakes and wants to do better, he said. "I think he's realized that he has these flaws, and that no amount of fame and fortune can erase them," Agnifilo said.

More videos from the department