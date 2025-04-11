Zermatt is one of the more exclusive vacation resorts in Switzerland - and that comes at a price. A weekend in the posh resort, including the festival, can easily cost a four-figure sum - depending on comfort and consumption.

Fabienne Kipfer

Zermatt is considered an expensive place, so visitors to the festival have to dig deep into their pockets.

Food, accommodation and tickets can quickly add up to a few hundred francs. "You have to reckon with 2,000 francs," says one visitor to blue News.

From April 8 to 12, the festival offers over 120 concerts on 17 stages, with performances by artists such as Clueso, Samy Deluxe and Amy Macdonald, spread across the village and the mountain. Show more

Zermatt is one of the more exclusive destinations in Switzerland - and this is also noticeable when attending Zermatt Unplugged. The costs for travel, accommodation, tickets and food quickly add up. Those who treat themselves to a musical treat in front of the panorama of the Matterhorn often have to dig deep into their pockets.

A hotel room in Zermatt is rarely a bargain, and concert tickets also come at a price. Then there's the food, drinks at the bar and, last but not least, the journey to the car-free mountain village. So it's hardly surprising that some visitors budget up to CHF 2,000 for a long weekend - true to the motto: "You can't treat yourself to anything else".

blue News asked the visitors. Find out what budget they came with in the video.

Transparency note: The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

