Openair Gampel in the ticker Finch comes to you via live stream +++ Breakdown at Pronto
Valérie Glutz
14.8.2025
The "Ischii Party" starts in Gampel from August 14 to 17. The Valais party started today with Cachita, Swiss & the others. Finch is really going for it. He appeals: "Give love to everyone who can't be here today!"
Openair Gampel 2025
- Four days of open-air parties with the best summer weather and raclette: "Ischii Party" starts in Gampel from August 14 to 17.
- This year's headliners are top. They include Kontra K., Papa Roach, Feine Sahne Fischfilet and Fanta Vier.
- All information and the complete line-up can be found here.
Bist du am Gampel?
- Und du hast etwas Besonderes erlebt? Oder coole Fotos und Videos gemacht? Dann teile es mit uns!
- Am einfachsten erreichst du uns über WhatsApp unter +41 79 282 27 12 oder per E-Mail .
-
LivetickerNew posts
-
Liveticker closed
-
Finch is now available in the live stream - later Kontra K too
Are you sad because you didn't make it to Valais in 2025? We have a little consolation for you. blue News will show you the concerts of Finch and Kontra K via live stream. So you can be there too.
Just watch along - on blue News.
-
21:15
Finch: "Give love to everyone who can't be here today"
Mega atmosphere at Finch. Finch Asozial lets the sparks fly on stage - and burps into the microphone. Well then, cheers!
Finch appeals to the audience: "Give love to everyone who can't be here today!"
-
20:00
ROYA and the dialect challenge ... when Danish electro-pop meets Valais dialect 🫕
ROYA is a hip Danish electro-pop duo. Behind the band are singer Line Gade and producer Sebastian Igens.
Their superpower? The perfect symbiosis of blatant honesty and driving beats. This mixture catapulted them from nowhere to the top of the viral charts.
They met at a singer-songwriter camp (Sebastian: "It was like a match") in Denmark. Since then, they have been touring the world as a music duo.
For the blue News interview, they take on a Valais German dialect challenge - and fail with humor.
ROYA take on a special challenge for blue News. How well do Line and Sebastian do in the Valais German competition? blue News met the duo for an interview and the ultimate dialect test. You can see how they fare exclusively in our live stream above.
-
19:20
ROYA sing about chocolate
ROYA, the electro-pop duo from Denmark, have just mixed a song live on stage and included the word "Toblerone", so cool!
Toblerone, oleeee! Toblerone, Toblerone. Oppps, I'm about to get ravenous.
-
19:15
Breakdown at Pronto - boxes are hot
It was probably not just the audience that was hot at Pronto's show - the sound system also went on strike and the speakers briefly failed.
The Swiss rapper and his crew took it in their stride - as you can see in the video above.
-
19:05
Hey, Gampel is looking for Finch Look-Alikes - is it you?
"We were looking for Finch Look-Alikes and found you!", the OA-Gampel team posts on Instagram.
Oh yes, that's what he looks like in real life:
-
18:13
Swiss & die Andern: "Sing "Fuck, fuck, fuck ..."
The Hamburg band combines punk rock with rap and prefers to deliver socially critical lyrics. They are stirring up the music scene with their rebellious attitude.
So it's no wonder that they're also putting the pedal to the metal in Gampel. "Hey, everyone, sing: fuck, fuck, fuck the SVP", they demand from the stage.
-
17:45
Crazy weather
A sandstorm is sweeping across the area ...
-
17:30
Cachita heats things up - with Zurich dance professional
CACHITA delivers a concentrated load of Latin, R&B, rap and urban! The show is the perfect start to an open-air weekend with good vibes.Gampel 2025: Thursday will be hot!Gampel 2025: Thursday will be hot!
And ESC dancer Zoey May from Zurich supports Cachita on stage. Woho!
-
15:50
31 degrees - and a good mood everywhere
31 degrees - the Openair Gampel has started. Among the first acts: Deer Park Avenue. The sister duo rocks with a mix of pop-punk and alternative rock. Their energetic tracks and infectious melodies are a must for fans of powerful guitar riffs.
What a way to start ...
-
"Ischii Party": Best summer weather and finest line-up
It's one of the last big open-air festivals in this hot summer of 2025 - but also one of the best: the Gampel Festival.
Anyone who has been there knows that the people of Valais know how to put on a great festival. And they don't need any overpriced marketing fuzz, as the Gampel 2025 trailer suggests - wink, wink. Are you ready for The Kolors; Kontra K. and Co. We are, let's go!
-
Who actually keeps order at the Openair?
-
August 17, 1 p.m.
Treat yourself to Gampel from the sofa!
Want to find out more about Cachita? The singer was a guest at "On the Rocks".