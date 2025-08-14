20:00

ROYA is a hip Danish electro-pop duo. Behind the band are singer Line Gade and producer Sebastian Igens.

Their superpower? The perfect symbiosis of blatant honesty and driving beats. This mixture catapulted them from nowhere to the top of the viral charts.

They met at a singer-songwriter camp (Sebastian: "It was like a match") in Denmark. Since then, they have been touring the world as a music duo.

For the blue News interview, they take on a Valais German dialect challenge - and fail with humor.

ROYA take on a special challenge for blue News. How well do Line and Sebastian do in the Valais German competition? blue News met the duo for an interview and the ultimate dialect test. You can see how they fare exclusively in our live stream above.