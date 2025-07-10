Openair Frauenfeld Ticker "Find the women's national team better than the men" +++ If you're looking for women on stage, you need a magnifying glass
Valérie Glutz
10.7.2025
Openair Frauenfeld takes place from July 10 to 12, 2025 and is the biggest hip-hop festival in Europe. With the blue News festival ticker, you'll be there live.
-
4.39 pm
Frauenfeld in football fever
Frauenfeld is not only in festival fever, but also in football fever! Some visitors have chosen football shirts for tonight's European Championship match. You can find the best looks in the picture gallery.Women's national team support in FrauenfeldWomen's national team support in Frauenfeld
"I think the women's national team is better than the men's", said one festival-goer. Let's hope that the support from Frauenfeld brings the national team luck in the match against Finland! The game will be broadcast live from the Swisscom stand.
-
4.05 pm
Female acts are clearly underrepresented
Women are underrepresented at this year's Openair Frauenfeld. Not a single female headliner is on the program. And an analysis by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper shows that only 16 percent of all acts performing have at least one female or non-binary member. Anyone looking for diversity on stage at Openair Frauenfeld will unfortunately need a magnifying glass.
-
3.21 pm
What people say about Openair Frauenfeld
Openair Frauenfeld has probably never been as controversial as this year. The organizer is focusing on artists who in some cases no longer have much to do with hip-hop. See what people think in the video.
-
3.10 pm
Aditotoro gives a concert in the VIP parking lot
Content creator Adrian Vogt, alias Aditotoro, has spent the last four days traveling from Italy to Openair Frauenfeld with friends and streaming everything live. Highlight and conclusion of the trip: A concert in the VIP parking lot of Openair Frauenfeld.
First, Aditotoro sings emotionally on his knees, before throwing himself into a mini moshpit with a few male fans. Vibe-wise, we're somewhere between a heartfelt fan moment and a bit of a stranger's embarrassment. But see for yourself.
-
14:17
Now there's music too
The crowd in front of the Arena Stage is still limited for the musical prelude. But the Solothurn dialect rapper Manillio, unimpressed, goes full throttle from the first beat.
-
1.50 pm
Besides music, there's also sport
In addition to the music, there are numerous attractions to discover on the festival site. For example, an improvised street basketball court.
-
1.16 pm
Campsite already in full festival mode
Openair Frauenfeld really kicks off today. On Wednesday evening, however, there was already a pre-show that has clearly left its mark on the campsite.
-
1.00 pm
Openair Frauenfeld gets underway!
Europe's biggest hip-hop festival begins in ideal summer weather. Around 20 degrees and a light wind make for pleasant conditions. The festival visitors gradually arrive on the Grosse Allmend.
-
12 noon
11.32 am
Thursday, July 10, 11:12 a.m.
