4.39 pm

Frauenfeld is not only in festival fever, but also in football fever! Some visitors have chosen football shirts for tonight's European Championship match. You can find the best looks in the picture gallery.

Women's national team support in Frauenfeld Tonight the national team plays its last European Championship group game against Finland in Geneva - with support from Frauenfeld. Image: Madcom Football shirts can be seen all over the festival grounds. Image: Madcom The Swiss shirt is particularly prominent. Image: Madcom Striking: many women in particular show their support with their choice of outfit. Image: Madcom But European Championship fever has of course broken out across all genders. Image: Madcom Will the support from Frauenfeld bring luck tonight? Image: Madcom The game will be broadcast live on the festival site at the Swisscom stand. Image: Madcom No one can predict who will be watching these two festival guests. Image: Madcom The sunglasses will probably no longer be necessary until kick-off at 9 pm... Image: Madcom ...but hopefully the laughter will still be on their lips after the final whistle. Image: Madcom Either way: In addition to rap lyrics, the line "Hopp Schwiiz" will also be shouted today. Image: Madcom

"I think the women's national team is better than the men's", said one festival-goer. Let's hope that the support from Frauenfeld brings the national team luck in the match against Finland! The game will be broadcast live from the Swisscom stand.