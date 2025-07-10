  1. Residential Customers
Openair Frauenfeld Ticker "Find the women's national team better than the men" +++ If you're looking for women on stage, you need a magnifying glass

Valérie Glutz

10.7.2025

Openair Frauenfeld 2025
Openair Frauenfeld 2025. These festival-goers are looking forward to "Pretty Flacko" - a nickname and a song by American rapper A$AP Rocky.

These festival-goers are looking forward to "Pretty Flacko" - a nickname and a song by American rapper A$AP Rocky.

Image: Madcom

Openair Frauenfeld 2025. Few people, lots of energy: Solothurn rapper Manillio opens the main stage.

Few people, lots of energy: Solothurn rapper Manillio opens the main stage.

Image: Madcom

Openair Frauenfeld 2025. Festival-goers arrive at Openair Frauenfeld early on Thursday afternoon.

Festival-goers arrive at Openair Frauenfeld early on Thursday afternoon.

Image: Madcom

Openair Frauenfeld 2025. Graffiti art is also represented on the festival site as part of the multi-layered hip-hop culture.

Graffiti art is also represented on the festival site as part of the multi-layered hip-hop culture.

Image: Madcom

Openair Frauenfeld 2025. Festival-goers are already in a festival mood on the camping site in the afternoon.

Festival-goers are already in a festival mood on the camping site in the afternoon.

Image: Madcom

Openair Frauenfeld takes place from July 10 to 12, 2025 and is the biggest hip-hop festival in Europe. With the blue News festival ticker, you'll be there live.

10.07.2025, 13:06

10.07.2025, 16:50

Are you at the Openair Frauenfeld?

  • And did you experience something special? Or taken cool photos and videos? Then share it with us!
  • The easiest way to reach us is via WhatsApp at +41 79 282 27 12 or e-mail at redaktion.news@blue.ch.
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • 4.39 pm

    Frauenfeld in football fever

    Frauenfeld is not only in festival fever, but also in football fever! Some visitors have chosen football shirts for tonight's European Championship match. You can find the best looks in the picture gallery.

    Women's national team support in Frauenfeld
    Women's national team support in Frauenfeld. Tonight the national team plays its last European Championship group game against Finland in Geneva - with support from Frauenfeld.

    Tonight the national team plays its last European Championship group game against Finland in Geneva - with support from Frauenfeld.

    Image: Madcom

    Women's national team support in Frauenfeld. Football shirts can be seen all over the festival grounds.

    Football shirts can be seen all over the festival grounds.

    Image: Madcom

    Women's national team support in Frauenfeld. The Swiss shirt is particularly prominent.

    The Swiss shirt is particularly prominent.

    Image: Madcom

    Women's national team support in Frauenfeld. Striking: many women in particular show their support with their choice of outfit.

    Striking: many women in particular show their support with their choice of outfit.

    Image: Madcom

    Women's national team support in Frauenfeld. But European Championship fever has of course broken out across all genders.

    But European Championship fever has of course broken out across all genders.

    Image: Madcom

    Women's national team support in Frauenfeld. Will the support from Frauenfeld bring luck tonight?

    Will the support from Frauenfeld bring luck tonight?

    Image: Madcom

    Women's national team support in Frauenfeld. The game will be broadcast live on the festival site at the Swisscom stand.

    The game will be broadcast live on the festival site at the Swisscom stand.

    Image: Madcom

    Women's national team support in Frauenfeld. No one can predict who will be watching these two festival guests.

    No one can predict who will be watching these two festival guests.

    Image: Madcom

    Women's national team support in Frauenfeld. The sunglasses will probably no longer be necessary until kick-off at 9 pm...

    The sunglasses will probably no longer be necessary until kick-off at 9 pm...

    Image: Madcom

    Women's national team support in Frauenfeld. ...but hopefully the laughter will still be on their lips after the final whistle.

    ...but hopefully the laughter will still be on their lips after the final whistle.

    Image: Madcom

    Women's national team support in Frauenfeld. Either way: In addition to rap lyrics, the line "Hopp Schwiiz" will also be shouted today.

    Either way: In addition to rap lyrics, the line "Hopp Schwiiz" will also be shouted today.

    Image: Madcom

    "I think the women's national team is better than the men's", said one festival-goer. Let's hope that the support from Frauenfeld brings the national team luck in the match against Finland! The game will be broadcast live from the Swisscom stand.

  • 4.05 pm

    Female acts are clearly underrepresented

    Women are underrepresented at this year's Openair Frauenfeld. Not a single female headliner is on the program. And an analysis by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper shows that only 16 percent of all acts performing have at least one female or non-binary member. Anyone looking for diversity on stage at Openair Frauenfeld will unfortunately need a magnifying glass.

  • 3.21 pm

    What people say about Openair Frauenfeld

    Openair Frauenfeld has probably never been as controversial as this year. The organizer is focusing on artists who in some cases no longer have much to do with hip-hop. See what people think in the video.

    What people are saying about Openair Frauenfeld.

    What people are saying about Openair Frauenfeld"We had tickets, but we sold them again because of the acts"

  • 3.10 pm

    Aditotoro gives a concert in the VIP parking lot

    Content creator Adrian Vogt, alias Aditotoro, has spent the last four days traveling from Italy to Openair Frauenfeld with friends and streaming everything live. Highlight and conclusion of the trip: A concert in the VIP parking lot of Openair Frauenfeld.

    First, Aditotoro sings emotionally on his knees, before throwing himself into a mini moshpit with a few male fans. Vibe-wise, we're somewhere between a heartfelt fan moment and a bit of a stranger's embarrassment. But see for yourself.

  • 14:17

    Now there's music too

    The crowd in front of the Arena Stage is still limited for the musical prelude. But the Solothurn dialect rapper Manillio, unimpressed, goes full throttle from the first beat.

  • 1.50 pm

    Besides music, there's also sport

    In addition to the music, there are numerous attractions to discover on the festival site. For example, an improvised street basketball court.

  • 1.16 pm

    Campsite already in full festival mode

    Openair Frauenfeld really kicks off today. On Wednesday evening, however, there was already a pre-show that has clearly left its mark on the campsite.

    After the pre-show on Wednesday evening, the campsite already looks like you would expect from a festival.
    After the pre-show on Wednesday evening, the campsite already looks like you would expect from a festival.
    blue News
  • 1.00 pm

    Openair Frauenfeld gets underway!

    Europe's biggest hip-hop festival begins in ideal summer weather. Around 20 degrees and a light wind make for pleasant conditions. The festival visitors gradually arrive on the Grosse Allmend.

    The festival site slowly fills up with the first guests.
    The festival site slowly fills up with the first guests.
    blue News
  • 12 noon

    You better not say these sentences...

    "Wämmer mol es Päuseli machen?"Sentences you only say at the festival if you're over 30

  • 11.32 am

    What actually gets left behind after a festival?

    Lost and found office at Openair Frauenfeld.

    Lost and found office at Openair Frauenfeld"Many wallets still have money inside"

  • Thursday, July 10, 11:12 a.m.

    This year's line-up was a talking point in the run-up to the festival

    Too old, too little hip-hop?. Organizer defends the line-up of Openair Frauenfeld

    Too old, too little hip-hop?Organizer defends the line-up of Openair Frauenfeld

