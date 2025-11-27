Openair Gampel 2025: The acts Rap star Marteria will be among the acts performing at Openair Gampel 2026. Image: KEYSTONE Singer Zartmann will also be performing. Image: KEYSTONE Mia Julia can also be heard live at Openair Gampel 2026. Image: KEYSTONE Performing for Switzerland: Hecht with singer Stefan Buck. Image: sda Openair Gampel 2025: The acts Rap star Marteria will be among the acts performing at Openair Gampel 2026. Image: KEYSTONE Singer Zartmann will also be performing. Image: KEYSTONE Mia Julia can also be heard live at Openair Gampel 2026. Image: KEYSTONE Performing for Switzerland: Hecht with singer Stefan Buck. Image: sda

Openair Gampel will take place from August 19 to 23, 2026. The first headliner news is now available. The line-up includes Sombr, German rapper Marateria, Montez, Mehnersmoos, Zartmann and Hecht.

Carlotta Henggeler

In 2026, Openair Gampel will once again present a colorful star package of headliners. The festival has now revealed the first big names.

These are the first big acts for summer 2026

The line-up includes American shooting star and Grammy nominee Sombr, German rappers Marteria, Montez and Mehnersmoos, top Swiss acts Hecht, Bligg and Lo & LeDuc, as well as German poet Zartmann, pop star Kamrad and party queen Mia Julia.

