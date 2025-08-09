17:08

How the crowds cool off at 33 degrees

It's 33 degrees at the Zurich lake basin in the afternoon. Dancing in the crowd makes it even warmer. The only thing that helps: water, shade and ice.

At 33 degrees, cooling off in Lake Zurich is tempting. blue News

There were two large sprinkler systems along the route to cool the crowds down a little. Many gratefully accepted the offer and enjoyed the cold shower.

Every shady spot was used for a short break. blue News

It remains to be seen how many dancers had to end the party early due to overheating or other medical problems. When asked, Schutz & Rettung said that the first patients are currently being treated, but it is still too early to make an initial assessment.