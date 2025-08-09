  1. Residential Customers
Street Parade stream and ticker First lovemobile at the finish line +++ Water pistols with questionable ammunition +++ Bestseller not entirely adult-friendly

Dominik Müller

9.8.2025

Street Parade Zurich 2025
Street Parade Zurich 2025. Around 900,000 party-goers will dance through the streets of downtown Zurich during the 32nd Street Parade on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

Around 900,000 party-goers will dance through the streets of downtown Zurich during the 32nd Street Parade on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

Image: KEYSTONE/ Til Buergy

Street Parade Zurich 2025. The most important accessories at this year's midsummer edition at 33 degrees: fans and water bottles.

The most important accessories at this year's midsummer edition at 33 degrees: fans and water bottles.

Image: KEYSTONE/ Til Buergy

Street Parade Zurich 2025. On the road for four hours and still dancing. You need stamina on a float like this. This one has 2000 drinks on board and two mobile toilets.

On the road for four hours and still dancing. You need stamina on a float like this. This one has 2000 drinks on board and two mobile toilets.

Image: bkue News

Street Parade Zurich 2025. There were two large sprinkler systems along the route to cool down the crowds. Many gratefully accepted the offer and enjoyed the cold shower.

There were two large sprinkler systems along the route to cool down the crowds. Many gratefully accepted the offer and enjoyed the cold shower.

Image: KEYSTONE/ Til Buergy

Street Parade Zurich 2025. Celebration within the celebration: 30th birthday party at the Street Parade Zurich 2025.

Celebration within the celebration: 30th birthday party at the Street Parade Zurich 2025.

Image: blue News

Street Parade Zurich 2025. No money for a hotel? Just go camping... Fits much better with the chilled-out atmosphere.

No money for a hotel? Just go camping... Fits much better with the chilled-out atmosphere.

Image: blue News

Street Parade Zurich 2025. The first Lovemobile reaches the finish line. The free party, still officially registered as a demonstration with the city of Zurich, lasts until midnight. After that, the party-goers move on to the many clubs.

The first Lovemobile reaches the finish line. The free party, still officially registered as a demonstration with the city of Zurich, lasts until midnight. After that, the party-goers move on to the many clubs.

Image: blue News

The Street Parade takes place in Zurich on Saturday. From 1 p.m., 29 Love Mobiles will parade around the lake basin and transform the city into the ultimate dance floor. All events in the ticker.

09.08.2025, 16:45

09.08.2025, 18:54

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The 32nd Street Parade takes place in Zurich on August 9.
  • The parade will run for around two kilometers from Utoquai via Bellevue, Quaibrücke and Bürkliplatz to Enge harbour.
  • 920,000 ravers are expected.
  • In the ticker, blue News takes you to the biggest techno event in the world.
  • 6.16 pm

    The first Lovemobile has reached its destination

    The free party, still officially registered as a demonstration with the city of Zurich, lasts until midnight. After that, the party-goers move on to the many clubs.

    The first Lovemobile arrives at its destination after around four hours.
    The first Lovemobile arrives at its destination after around four hours.
    blue News
  • 18:10

    How Berliners shoot each other with water pistols

    Our blue News reporter discovers two water pistols among a group of friends from Berlin who travel to Zurich especially for the Street Parade every year. But they don't contain water, the party professionals explain to him.

    There is no water in these water pistols, their owners assure him. But what then? Berlin air and vodka/mango.
    There is no water in these water pistols, their owners assure him. But what then? Berlin air and vodka/mango.
    blue News
  • 5.45 p.m.

    900,000 partygoers and a few lifeguards

    As always with major events like this, it's difficult to estimate the number of visitors. However, around 900,000 people are likely to have made their way to the biggest techno party in the world. Last year there were just as many.

    It was 33 degrees in Zurich in the afternoon. It got even warmer while dancing in the crowd.
    It was 33 degrees in Zurich in the afternoon. It got even warmer while dancing in the crowd.
    blue News
    Swiss people are tidy. Always.
    Swiss people are tidy. Always.
    blue News

    Schutz und Rettung Zurich treated around 140 people by 5 pm. This was slightly fewer than the previous year, according to an inquiry. Cuts and abrasions were treated. Patients with alcohol and/or drug problems and heat-related problems were also treated.

    Lifeguards are here for our safety. Or for crowdsurfing? Maybe just to celebrate...
    Lifeguards are here for our safety. Or for crowdsurfing? Maybe just to celebrate...
    blue News
  • 17:08

    How the crowds cool off at 33 degrees

    It's 33 degrees at the Zurich lake basin in the afternoon. Dancing in the crowd makes it even warmer. The only thing that helps: water, shade and ice.

    At 33 degrees, cooling off in Lake Zurich is tempting.
    At 33 degrees, cooling off in Lake Zurich is tempting.
    blue News

    There were two large sprinkler systems along the route to cool the crowds down a little. Many gratefully accepted the offer and enjoyed the cold shower.

    Every shady spot was used for a short break.
    Every shady spot was used for a short break.
    blue News

    It remains to be seen how many dancers had to end the party early due to overheating or other medical problems. When asked, Schutz & Rettung said that the first patients are currently being treated, but it is still too early to make an initial assessment.

    An ice pack is good for drinks and good for the neck.
    An ice pack is good for drinks and good for the neck.
    blue News
  • 16.51 hrs

    Perhaps the most elaborate Lovemobile this year

    For its 20th anniversary, the Friends of Street Parade association is bringing a particularly elaborate Love Mobile to the Street Parade with a retractable DJ stage, a double floor for 2,000 drinks and two toitois.

    Anniversary float at the Street Parade. That's why this Love Mobile has a double bottom

    Anniversary float at the Street ParadeThat's why this Love Mobile has a double bottom

  • 4.37 p.m.

    This big seller is not quite suitable for young people

    They come in different sizes, they are cuddly and somehow cute and they have faces - that's right: Penises - at least the ones that are sold at the Street Parade.

    This stall is somehow going down well today.
    This stall is somehow going down well today.
    blue News
  • 16:13

    Wet side streets with a special smell

    Well, what's that strange smell here? And why is the ground so wet? Are there no toilet facilities at the Street Parade?

    Of course there are toilet facilities - you can't miss the signs. However, the day pass for using them costs 10 francs - not exactly cheap.
    Of course there are toilet facilities - you can't miss the signs. However, the day pass for using them costs 10 francs - not exactly cheap.
    blue News
  • 4.03 pm

    Busy time for the police

    A handcuffed man is lying on the ground on Bahnhofstrasse. He is now waiting to be taken away. Elsewhere, two people are privately selling water and El Tony in a firecracker trolley. It doesn't take long before the police (in plain clothes) turn up here too. Now it's time to pack up.

    Not a good idea: private drinks sales from the firecracker truck at the Street Parade Zurich. And off we go with a civilian police escort.
    Not a good idea: private drinks sales from the firecracker truck at the Street Parade Zurich. And off we go with a civilian police escort.
    blue News
  • 3.54 pm

    Mini-mobiles clear the lane

    In front of the first Lovemobile drive two electric light vehicles that are wrapped in Street Parade livery. They are often accompanied by a show and cheer dance group.

    Another highlight: the mini-mobiles that clear the lane in front of the first Lovemobile.
    Another highlight: the mini-mobiles that clear the lane in front of the first Lovemobile.
    blue News
  • 3.36 pm

    Hundreds of thousands dance around the Zurich lake basin

    In 33 degree heat, the 29 Love Mobiles move around the lake basin at walking pace until the evening. Protection&Rescue reminds visitors to drink plenty of water. There are two sprinkler systems along the route where hundreds of dancers can cool off at the same time.

    The most important accessories for revelers at this year's midsummer edition: fans and water bottles.
    The most important accessories for revelers at this year's midsummer edition: fans and water bottles.
    KEYSTONE/TIL BUERGY
    The dancing doesn't just take place along the parade route around Zurich's lake basin, but also on the water - hundreds of boats have gathered on site.
    The dancing doesn't just take place along the parade route around Zurich's lake basin, but also on the water - hundreds of boats have gathered on site.
    blue News
    Wherever there is partying, garbage also collects - and the next morning everything is clean again. Organizers and Entsorgung und Recycling Zürich (ERZ) work hand in hand here.
    Wherever there is partying, garbage also collects - and the next morning everything is clean again. Organizers and Entsorgung und Recycling Zürich (ERZ) work hand in hand here.
    blue News
  • 3.12 p.m.

    Man is beaten bloody - he just keeps dancing

    When so many people gather, incidents are inevitable. For example, a blue News editor has just witnessed a violent altercation. Two men attacked each other for an unknown reason.

    People wanted to intervene. However, one of the brawlers was so aggressive that he lashed out wildly and even pushed his opponent in the eyes. His victim finally ran away with his head covered in blood - only to simply continue dancing shortly afterwards. Hopefully he will find medical help after all and things will be peaceful again from now on.

  • 2.49 pm

    Bad news...

    ... Someone will probably receive their meal a little late. We wish the person who ordered it that the delivery arrives at least reasonably warm.

    I wonder who has to wait for their food?
    I wonder who has to wait for their food?
    blue News
  • 2.24 pm

    People of Street Parade - Impressions

  • 14:09

    View from pole position: Street Parade live stream

    Can't be there in Zurich yourself? No problem: blue News is streaming the parade at the Street Parade - from the driver's cab of the front Love Mobile. Immerse yourself in the colorful world of the ravers, you can find the stream above.

    For more information on the Love Mobile, in which our camera is located, scroll down to the ticker entry at 12.45 pm.

  • 2.05 pm

    Big rush for lockers at the main station

    Almost a million people are expected in Zurich today. This brings with it major logistical challenges: there is a huge rush for lockers at the main station. All of them are full. People with luggage are waiting in front of them - tourists with suitcases, others who have clearly arrived for the Street Parade. They are all united by the hope that someone will come and a locker will be free after all.

    Currently in great demand: lockers at the main station.
    Currently in great demand: lockers at the main station.
    blue News
  • 1.49 pm

    The party starts - at expensive prices

    The biggest techno party in the world has begun. At 1 p.m. sharp, the lake basin is filled with loud bass. The Street Parade is officially open. However, the parade of Love Mobiles has not yet started.

    In today's heat, it is particularly important to drink enough. However, if you don't have your own drinks, you'll have to dig deep into your pockets. A bottle of water costs 6 francs, soft drinks even 50 centimes more.

    The high price level is due to the fact that the Street Parade is largely financed by the sale of drinks. In return, no ticket is required to attend the parade. And one franc per drink goes to environmental protection.

    Not all the captains at the Street Parade are on a boat.
    Not all the captains at the Street Parade are on a boat.
    Keystone
  • 12.45 p.m.

    How a Love Mobile is made

    They are always the heart of the Street Parade: the Love Mobiles. This year, 29 trucks will once again tackle the route around the Zurich lake basin.

    One of these trucks belongs to the "Friends of Street Parade" association, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Watch the video to find out how the anniversary Love Mobile is set up.

  • 10.50 a.m.

    Calm before the storm

    You rarely see an empty Street Parade site. Things are still quiet in Zurich - with the emphasis on still. Meanwhile, boats are already reserving their places.

  • 10.32 a.m.

    Tips and tricks

    Today, Zurich is once again transformed into the world capital of electronic music - with hundreds of thousands of partygoers. With these tips and tricks, you'll have a more relaxed experience at the Street Parade.

    Street Parade 2025. Tips and tricks - how to survive Zurich's hottest party of the year

    Street Parade 2025Tips and tricks - how to survive Zurich's hottest party of the year

  • 10.30 a.m.

    This is the route - and this is where the stages and giant showers are located

    The two-kilometre-long parade of Love Mobiles starts at Utoquai in Zurich's Seefeld district. The trucks then roll around the lake basin via Bellevue, Quaibrücke and Bürkliplatz to Hafendamm Enge.

    You can see exactly where the route takes you and the locations of the eight stages and the two giant showers on the map below.

