For the first time, the Eurovision Song Contest is going on tour - and connecting fans in Europe. Swiss ESC fans can also look forward to a live stop. The concert will take place on June 20 in Zurich's Hallenstadion.

No time? blue News summarizes for you To mark the 70th anniversary of the Eurovision Song Contest, an official European tour is starting for the first time, with a stop at Zurich's Hallenstadion on June 20.

The tour will bring ESC legends and current acts from the 2026 competition to one stage and promises a musical journey through seven decades of ESC history.

The full line-up will be announced around the ESC final in May. Show more

To mark the 70th anniversary, a specially conceived concert series will bring together big names from Eurovision history with current acts from the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest. Legendary ESC icons will meet participants from Vienna on stage - united by seven decades of music, diversity and one of the most passionate fan communities in the world.

Which acts from this year's competition will be part of the European tour will be announced the day after the Grand Final on May 16. The Eurovision legends involved will be revealed in the coming weeks - Eurofans will find out first.

Following the record-breaking ticket run for the 70th Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, the live tour is aimed at all fans who cannot be there. They can look forward to great voices, elaborate productions and a real Eurovision feeling.

The line-up may vary depending on the tour stop. All information on artists and tour dates can be found at eurovision.com/tour. Eurofans who register by February 1, 2026 will receive exclusive access to the ticket pre-sale.

