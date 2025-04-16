For a stunt in the new Marvel film "Thunderbolts", actress Florence Pugh plunged 678 meters from the second tallest building in the world, the Merdeka 118 in Kuala Lumpur. Picture: Marvel

Florence Pugh shows her fearlessness: For a stunt in the Marvel film "Thunderbolts", the 29-year-old British actress plunges 678 meters from the second-tallest building in the world.

British actress Florence Pugh seems to know no fear.

For a stunt for the new Marvel film "Thunderbolts" , the 29-year-old plunged 678 meters from the second tallest building in the world, the Merdeka 118 in Kuala Lumpur.

After the shoot, she fell asleep, says Pugh. Show more

Florence Pugh loves a thrill: during the filming of the upcoming Marvel movie "Thunderbolts", she didn't miss the chance to perform a sensational stunt herself.

The script called for her character Yelena Belova, known as Black Widow, to jump from Merdeka 118 in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, the second tallest building in the world.

Producer Feige wanted to cancel the stunt

However, producer Kevin Feige wanted to cancel the risky project out of concern for the actress's well-being.

Florence Pugh didn't let this stop her: "I had to keep pushing and pushing, and then they said: 'Okay, if you want to fall from the second-highest building, we'll take care of it for you'", the actress told the industry portal "Fandango". She does not suffer from a fear of heights.

Once secured, she finally descended from the 678.9-metre-high building. Pugh compared the experience to a "superpower" in reference to her role. It had such an intense effect on her brain that she fell asleep "for three hours" afterwards.

In addition to Florence Pugh, other "heroes" in the cast of the highly anticipated "Marvel" film include David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and Sebastian Stan as James Buchanan "Bucky" Barnes and Winter Soldier respectively.

"Thunderbolts" opens in cinemas in Switzerland on May 1. Florence Pugh's skyscraper scene is likely to leave fans breathless.

