Florence Pugh didn't let this stop her: "I had to keep pushing and pushing, and then they said: 'Okay, if you want to fall from the second-highest building, we'll take care of it for you'", the actress told the industry portal "Fandango". She does not suffer from a fear of heights.
Once secured, she finally descended from the 678.9-metre-high building. Pugh compared the experience to a "superpower" in reference to her role. It had such an intense effect on her brain that she fell asleep "for three hours" afterwards.
In addition to Florence Pugh, other "heroes" in the cast of the highly anticipated "Marvel" film include David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and Sebastian Stan as James Buchanan "Bucky" Barnes and Winter Soldier respectively.
"Thunderbolts" opens in cinemas in Switzerland on May 1. Florence Pugh's skyscraper scene is likely to leave fans breathless.