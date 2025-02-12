Helene Fischer and Florian Silbereisen were the dream couple of the German pop scene for years. They announced their separation in 2018, but are still friends. imago/Gartner

The plan was just a fun duet at Christmas. Now Helene Fischer and Florian Silbereisen are enjoying an unexpected viral hit. The web is obsessed with the cover song "Schau mal herein".

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you The duet by Helene Fischer and Florian Silbereisen - "Schau mal herein" - was actually simply intended for the "Helene Fischer Show" on December 25, 2024.

But the song is currently going viral, especially on TikTok, and is inspiring countless young users.

The song is a reinterpretation of the 1978 hit "Stumblin' In" by Chris Norman and Suzi Quatro. Show more

Helene Fischer (40) and Florian Silbereisen (43) are used to success. But even they hadn't expected this surprise hit. Their duet "Schau mal herein" is currently inspiring young Gen-Z users in particular on social media. The song is being celebrated on TikTok in particular.

The two pop stars sang the song for the first time in the "Helene Fischer Show", which was broadcast on ZDF on December 25, 2024. It is a reinterpretation of the 1978 hit "Stumblin' In" by Chris Norman (74) and Suzi Quatro (74).

The German-language cover version of "Schau mal in" was actually intended to be a one-off, as Silbereisen revealed to the Bild newspaper: "We originally only recorded the duet for the joint TV appearance. Nothing more was planned."

@helenefischer 27.12. ✨Helene Fischer & Florian Silbereisen "Schau mal herein“ - die neue Single jetzt überall. ♬ Originalton - Helene Fischer

But then the song became an internet hit. Young users on TikTok in particular are using the song as background music for their videos. The success is remarkable: "Schau mal herein" climbed to second place in the "TikTok DE Hot 50".

The performance from the show also achieved brilliant figures on YouTube. The video has now been viewed more than 2.7 million times.

Silbereisen on the hype: "I was incredibly happy"

For Florian Silbereisen, the unexpected success is a real highlight. "I was incredibly pleased that so many people liked such a conciliatory text - especially at a time when we should be having a 'cup of coffee' together more often instead of polarizing!" he explained in an interview with Bild. In view of the great enthusiasm, it was clear to him that the song had to be released as a single.

Helene Fischer and Florian Silbereisen were the dream couple of the German pop scene for years. They announced their separation in 2018, but emphasized that they were still friends. They maintain this connection to this day. Both appear on each other's TV shows time and again.

Fischer is now in a relationship with acrobat Thomas Seitel. The couple live with their daughter in Inning am Ammersee.

