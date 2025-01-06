Beatrice Egli and Florian Silbereisen repeatedly fuel the rumor mill that they could be in a relationship by performing together on stage. Picture: dpa

Are Beatrice Egli and Florian Silbereisen lovers? Hardly any other relationship status in show business has been so hotly debated in recent years. Now a TV presenter has revealed the truth.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Is Florian Silbereisen single or not?

Hardly any other relationship status has been as hotly debated in the world of pop music in recent years as his.

Now Inka Bause, the presenter of "Bauer sucht Frau", has revealed the 43-year-old's relationship status. Show more

Since Helene Fischer and Florian Silbereisen split up in December 2018, the 43-year-old entertainer's relationship status has been a constant source of discussion among his fans.

There is regular speculation about whether Beatrice Egli and Florian Silbereisen could have been in a relationship.

The reason: the duo have repeatedly shown themselves to be very intimate on stage, according to the Südkurier newspaper.

Bause to Silbereisen: "You've been looking for a long time"

Schlager star Silbereisen can certainly take something from the rumors about his person, as he once said in an interview with the German Press Agency (dpa): "Then at least you know that there is interest in you."

But now there seems to be clarity about Silbereisen's current love status. At the last Schlagerboom concert in the Westfalenhalle in Dortmund, Inka Bause, the presenter of "Bauer sucht Frau", revealed the host's relationship status.

During an interview with Bause on stage, Silbereisen said that singles can also apply for a live date on the show at the next Schlagerboom. "Unfortunately,Lothar Matthäus is no longer allowed," the presenter jokingly remarked.

Inka Bause couldn't or didn't want to refrain from commenting on this suggestion: "You've been looking for a long time," she revealed to the 12,000 spectators in the Westfalenhalle.

More videos from the department