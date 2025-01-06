The reason: the duo have repeatedly shown themselves to be very intimate on stage, according to the Südkurier newspaper.
Bause to Silbereisen: "You've been looking for a long time"
Schlager star Silbereisen can certainly take something from the rumors about his person, as he once said in an interview with the German Press Agency (dpa): "Then at least you know that there is interest in you."
But now there seems to be clarity about Silbereisen's current love status. At the last Schlagerboom concert in the Westfalenhalle in Dortmund, Inka Bause, the presenter of "Bauer sucht Frau", revealed the host's relationship status.
During an interview with Bause on stage, Silbereisen said that singles can also apply for a live date on the show at the next Schlagerboom. "Unfortunately,Lothar Matthäus is no longer allowed," the presenter jokingly remarked.
Inka Bause couldn't or didn't want to refrain from commenting on this suggestion: "You've been looking for a long time," she revealed to the 12,000 spectators in the Westfalenhalle.