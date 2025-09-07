Folk musician Uschi Bauer in a recording from 1995. imago images / United Archives

In a new interview, pop singer Uschi Bauer reveals that she only receives a very small pension. Nevertheless, she is not worried.

Thanks to decades of retirement planning and a debt-free home, she and her husband still manage to make ends meet.

Despite serious health setbacks, Bauer enjoys traveling today and occasionally supplements her finances with TV appearances. Show more

In the 80s and 90s, she wrote hits such as "Die kleine Bergkirche (Ave Maria)" and "Hand aufs Herz": pop singer and folk musician Uschi Bauer. She has since retired from show business.

The 74-year-old singer, whose real name is Renate Remmelt, is retired and talks openly about her financial situation.

Her monthly pension from the German pension insurance fund is 1,300.57 euros, of which around 620 euros is used for private health insurance. "My pension is not very generous and is just above the poverty line," she explains. In Germany, this limit is defined as 60 percent of the median income and was 1,378 euros net per month for single people in 2024, writes "t-online.de".

Uschi Bauer owes her pension to her many years of pension provision and payments into the artists' social security fund and the pension fund for freelancers in radio and television. "I paid in voluntarily for decades," she says. As she and her husband Viktor Remmelt, to whom she has been married for 55 years, live in a debt-free home, they manage well with their pension.

Despite health setbacks, such as a double-sided pulmonary embolism and a lung infarction in 2018, Bauer has fought her way back into life. Today she enjoys traveling, but finances this not from her pension, but from savings. Occasionally, she earns some extra money, such as during her upcoming appearance on the SWR show "Sag die Wahrheit" on October 22.

