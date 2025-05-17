Hosts Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer at the rehearsals of the second ESC semi-final. KEYSTONE

Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer are being hailed by the media as the new ESC dream team. And rightly so? And does Michelle Hunziker even need to be in the final? blue News asked a TV expert.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer impress at the ESC as an unexpectedly harmonious presenting duo with charm, wit and authenticity.

The TV expert praises the fresh dynamic of the two, who connect different target groups and give the ESC a modern, stylish Swissness factor.

Michelle Hunziker remains important for the final, bringing international flair - the trio is emblematic of a multicultural power format with future potential. Show more

Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer hosted the semi-final shows. How are they doing as ESC hosts?

To be honest, I was extremely skeptical at first when Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer were announced as hosts of the ESC. I could hardly see Brugger, with her snippy, undercooled manner, in a glamorous ESC gala show, and Sandra Studer was for me more part of the cultivated but slightly dusty SRF inventory. But after the two semi-final shows, I have to admit: The duo works. Hazel brought in just the right dose of irony with her dry humor without ever coming across as disrespectful. And Sandra radiates an aplomb and warmth that simply carries. Together they have achieved something that rarely works: they have grounded the ESC and refined it at the same time. Even if the combination still takes some getting used to for me, it is still extremely harmonious and fresh.

What was the highlight of your show?

It was when Hazel mingled with the audience in her galactic sea cucumber costume for an interview.

Brugger and Studer are praised from all sides, do you agree?

I think they are being praised because the international audience had expected a rather conservative, dusty moderation from Switzerland. But yes, I agree with the praise. The two of them proved that you can not only "moderate" a show of this size, but also carry it emotionally. That's why I see them as hosts in the two shows so far, not just announcers. And the audience notices that immediately.

About the person zVg PR expert Ferris Bühler is a PR and communications entrepreneur from Baden AG. He took a close look at ESC presenters Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer for blue News.

What do they do particularly well?

They pass the ball to each other as if they had been on tour together for some time. While Hazel brings the surprising moments with a twinkle in her eye, Sandra is the grande dame with ESC DNA. Together, they are not only informative and entertaining, but also authentic. And in a world of over-staged entertainment, this authenticity is worth its weight in gold.

Are Hazel and Sandra the new dream team in German-speaking TV?

Dream team is a big word, but Hazel and Sandra have definitely proven that they work together: Their opposites make them strong. For me, they're like a fondue with truffle oil - somehow familiar, but still extravagant. What I find much more exciting is that they bring different target groups together: Comedy fans, ESC lovers, SRF regulars and millennials with a TikTok attention span. With a joint Saturday evening show, they could well be crowned the new dream team of presenters.

Any suggestions for improvement?

They could have a little more courage to interact with the acts or a few more moments together where they act together instead of one after the other. That would make the dynamic even stronger. There should be some crackling - even in the presenting duo!

Does Michelle Hunziker even need to be in the final show?

Yes, because Michelle Hunziker brings international flair and Italian temperament. So the ESC final will be like an espresso martini: strong, sweet and elegant.

The ESC is seen as a career boost - but for the 2025 hosts, especially Michelle Hunziker, it's more of a coronation. She has long been at the top with her top show in Italy. More is hardly possible: the ESC is the Champions League for TV presenters.

The three of them stand for three generations, three cultures, three tonalities - that's a great opportunity for a women's power Saturday evening show that really dares to do something, such as a new edition of "Wetten, dass...?" or hosting the Bambi Awards.

How much did you like the two semi-final shows? Can we keep up with Malmö 2024?

Absolutely! Switzerland delivered - technically top, artistically courageous and dramaturgically well thought-out. So far it has been an ESC with character, which is worth a lot in our loud and shrill times.

How do you see the Swissness factor? Well-dosed or too much?

I thought the dosage was just right. A bit of Heidi, a bit of high-tech and a bit of humor. Not embarrassingly patriotic, but charmingly self-confident - simply Swissness with style. I also think that our country is marketing itself in a modern way as a vacation destination with the postcard video inserts. It's brave that they don't show the Matterhorn and Zurich, but also a scout camp in Egnach.

How do you like the "Made in Switzerland" song that has gone viral?

I think it's an absolute catchy tune. What makes it particularly charming in my opinion is that Switzerland doesn't take itself too seriously in it. The wink is clearly audible - and that's exactly what makes it a viral hit internationally. Instead of stiffly cultivating Helvetia's image, it's self-irony with pop appeal. I hope it will soon be available on Spotify.

