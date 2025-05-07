ESC 2025 in the ticker "For people like Putin or Orban, the ESC is the final enemy" +++ Police divert a demo at the town hall
Valérie Glutz
14.5.2025
Swiss ESC hopeful Zoë Më has completed her first rehearsals. Things are going well for the Fribourg native: "I feel fit. The chances are good." blue News is on site and provides you with the latest ESC news.
"One of the last rituals of mass culture"
In an interview with SRF, cultural journalist Jens Balzer categorizes the ESC as a political event, and has done so since it was founded in 1959, because it anticipated something like European unification. "It created a sense of European togetherness that - let's be honest - European governments have never managed to achieve."
It was about something specifically free and European, which now obviously had to be defended again, as the numerous queer contributions showed. It is not for nothing that Putin or Orban always talk about "Gayropa". "For people like Putin or Orban, the ESC is the final enemy."
-
20:55
Something is brewing at the town hall
-
7.55 pm
Lots going on in front of the Eurovision Village
-
19:00
Second semi-final: queuing in front of the St. Jakobshalle
Tadah, the second semi-final is just around the corner.
And the audience is queuing outside St. Jakobshalle, the mood is relaxed and anticipatory.
-
18:00
A look behind the scenes - media center
Around 500 journalists from all over the world are accredited for ESC 2025. And this is what it looks like in the media center at St. Jakobshalle. Greetings from the blue News team
-
16:48
Italian act Lucio Corsi shows heart for young fan
He is one of the most special acts at ESC 2025: Italian singer-songwriter Lucio Corsi. His style? A little bit David Bowie, a little bit Renato Zero.
On the sidelines of the event, the Tuscan proves that he has a heart for his fans. A young Corsi fan waited for hours for his idol.
Corsi signed several autographs for the boy and chatted with him, even though no fan meetings had been arranged. Bravo Lucio!
-
2 p.m.
Ukraine is also represented by fans
There's a lot going on in Basel again on Wednesday. Fira from the Ukraine has also made the journey. She is here for two days and actually lives in Barcelona.
-
Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer
The first TV semi-final spectacle is praised on the net and by the media. Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer impress with their presenting and showmanship: 12 points!
-
Wednesday, May 14, 2025, 6.21 a.m.
Dürrenmatt promises a hairy surprise for the 2nd ESC semi-final
Martin Dürrenmatt (34) has announced surprising hairstyles for Hazel Brugger (31) and Sandra Studer (56) for the second ESC semi-final. "I can only say one thing, Hazel in particular has never been seen like this before," said the hairdressing world champion to "Blick".
Dürrenmatt told the newspaper that she might appear on stage on Thursday with her hair elegantly pinned up. "You haven't seen Sandra with very straight hair very often either, we might do it that way," he added. When it comes to styling, he relies on "texture and structure" and on Brugger and Studer feeling comfortable.
The third presenter, Michelle Hunziker (48), who will join the others for the grand finale on Saturday, will be accompanied by her own stylist. Dürrenmatt will take care of Brugger and Studer, which is "very demanding". As the Eurovision Song Contest focuses not only on the music but also on the presenters' styling, the eight-time hairdressing world champion feels a certain amount of pressure. At the same time, he is delighted about the unique opportunity and has already given Sandra and Hazel "12 points for their performance and their look".
-
9 p.m.
The first semi-final live now
Now the party starts in Basel! The first semi-final is live in the ticker from colleague Jenny Keller.
-
20:42
Basel in party mood
The countdown to the first semi-final is on - and the atmosphere in the Village is TOP! "Mamma mia" by Abba creates an ESC feeling, perfect for the pre-party to the first semi-final.
Attention, spoiler: We saw the rehearsals for the first semi-final on the big screen in the media center.
It's going to be MEGA, you can look forward to it. And doubly so. You can watch the first ESC show on TV. And blue News has the ticker 🚀🪩🕺
-
19:55
Souvenirs To Go - but where can we buy Lumo?
No major event is complete without a souvenir store. The country scarves are popular, by the way.
But where can you actually buy Lumo? The official mascot? We haven't found it in Basel yet.
-
19:36
Omg, it's carnival in Basel, er, no ESC
Well, is it carnival in Basel again? No, these are ESC fans from the USA. Wow!
-
19:25
Woho, extravagant look for Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer
The Valais designer dresses all the hosts. Brugger and Studer look extravagant in the first semi-final - they wear trouser suits.
We like. And what do you think of the looks?
-
19:15
Where is Stefan Raab actually?
Oh yes, Stefan Raab is currently making Basel unsafe for his ESC show. But we haven't met him yet. Stefan Raab, get in touch ...
-
19:03
First semi-final: tickets long gone, fans from all over the world
Tickets for the semi-final shows went like hot cakes. An on-site inspection shows that ESC fans have traveled from all over the world.
-
6.12 pm
Who will make it to the final?
In Basel's city center and at St. Jakobshalle, numerous ESC fans were already out and about at lunchtime in fantastic weather. Among other things, they were moved to spontaneous karaoke singing in the Freie Strasse shopping street or flocked to the first talks with ESC participants. The tension is rising. Who will make it to the final? Find all the info for your ESC party here.
-
16:11
Zoë Më: "Mentally I'm fine, now I already have my voice"
Zoë Më is rolling up the field of favourites from behind, she is currently in 8th place in the betting. The Fribourg native has the first important rehearsals behind her. Zoë Më on her sudden success: "It's mega overwhelming to see that we've suddenly slipped to the front through the performance. I make music because it feels right to me and music is difficult to define in numbers," she tells blue News.
She is also mentally strong: "I feel fit and well," Zoë Më tells the media in a good mood. "The chances are good," says the Swiss ESC hopeful.
And from now on, the acts will be sparing their voices - so Zoë Më will be wearing a mask. It says: "Vocal Rest"; in German: "Stimmpause".
-
13:44
Fans from all over the world arrive for the first dress rehearsalDress rehearsals first semi-finalDress rehearsals first semi-final
The first ESC aficionados arrive at St. Jakobshalle for the dress rehearsal for the first semi-final - from Israel to Croatia and Switzerland.
The mood? Anticipation and excitement.
-
1.33 pm
Do ESC organizers want to prevent criticism?
In the run-up to the ESC, the media received a handbook on reporting. It mainly deals with bureaucratic matters such as copyright.
As the Swedish "Aftonbladet" found out, there is a new passage this year. It states that no reporting is permitted that "damages the ESC or the EBU's reputation". Aftonbladet comments: "Following last year's events, the EBU does not want any overly critical reporting. "
The new ESC boss Green replied to a corresponding question: "We ask you to adhere to our code of conduct. It is very clear that we believe in freedom of expression. So I don't think we are telling you anywhere what you can say."
-
12.13 p.m.
This is how Brugger and Studer appear
The outfits of stage presenters Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer were also on public display for the first time at the dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final on Tuesday evening. Brugger opted for a bright blue outfit. Studer, on the other hand, has gone for the color green.
-
-
Tuesday, May 13, 11:30 a.m.
Does Zoë Më now suddenly have a chance of winning the ESC?
Switzerland is climbing higher and higher in the Eurovision Song Contest betting odds. But what are the real odds? And what will happen if Zoë Më wins in Basel on Saturday? blue News has asked.
-
22:58
Conchita Wurst brings ESC favorite JJ on stage
In 2014, Conchita Wurst won the 59th Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Copenhagen with the song "Rise Like A Phoenix". Ten editions later, the bearded singer is still an integral part of the ESC. At the concert in the Eurovsion Village in Basel, she greeted the audience, who had made their way to the Messe Basel for the concert, in a glittery disco outfit in English.
Towards the end of the concert, she performed the song that changed Conchita's life, as she explained. She sang the song "Rise Like A Pheonix", which already has legendary status for ESC fans, in a stripped-down guitar version.
The surprise came at the very end: Austria's current ESC act JJ came on stage. Together, the two Austrian acts sang "Wasted Love" - a powerful and dramatic concert finale.
-
18:55
Andrea Kiewel scolds the German ESC duo
With a twelfth place at ESC 2024, Germany ended a string of disappointments at the singing competition that lasted for years. This year, the duo Abor & Tynna want to build on this - but are now facing criticism from their own country.
On Sunday, presenter Andrea Kiewel complained about the musicians on her TV show "ZDF-Fernsehgarten". The 59-year-old had asked the duo to perform on her show. But Abor & Tynna "wouldn't see each other in the TV garden" - and therefore turned "Kiwi" down. "I think that sucks!" the presenter vented her anger,
Meanwhile, Kiewel only had words of praise for Abor & Tynna's song "Baller": "I love this hit, I think it's really good." She listens to the song on a continuous loop during sport. Regarding the duo's cancellation, she only said: "You can't force anyone."
-
Monday, May 12, 7:48 a.m.
Hazel Brugger wants to "crash" the ESC
"Wait and see, I'm going to crash the Eurovision Song Contest", answers Hazel Brugger in the magazine "Spiegel" when asked why the comedian with the nastiest jokes is hosting the friendliest show in Europe.
"The EBU, which organizes the ESC, never tires of asserting that it is an apolitical event," says Brugger. However, for the Swiss comedian, who has lived in Germany for several years, this is not a bad atmosphere in which to work.
At the same time, Brugger is well aware that you can only be apolitical to a certain extent in a political world. "Even if the ESC is apolitical, people react to it politically. We Swiss even voted on whether the ESC should take place at all."
He continued: "That took the apolitical concept ad absurdum: we vote on whether we welcome Europe to Switzerland - and claim it's not political."
-
20:00
ESC favorites KAJ: "We already feel the sauna fever in Basel"
KAJ are not only betting favorites in 2025, they are also literally besieged by the media during the interviews after the opening ceremony. The Finnish comedy troupe, which is competing for Sweden, tells blue News: "We're already feeling the sauna fever in Basel"
-
19:16
Anti-Israel demo: charges filed
Anti-Israel demonstrations took place along the turquoise carpet at the opening ceremony, blue News reported.
The channel broadcasting the ESC released a video showing a man with a Palestinian flag running his hand horizontally across his neck - a sign known as a threat to cut someone's throat.
The Israeli TV station filed a complaint. The EBU is also demanding that the person be identified and banned from all ESC activities.
-
-
17:55
Mood good, but charged: ESC start in Basel is successful - despite demos
The turquoise carpet is already ESC history, the delegations are back in their hotels after an interview marathon at the Basel exhibition center.
Guggenbands play in the exhibition center and a party atmosphere prevails. A successful start - despite protests.
-
16.31 hrs
Basel rolls up the carpet again
The ESC opening ceremony in Basel comes to an end. The delegations were accompanied by marching bands and Guggenmusik bands as well as stylized juke boxes from which the respective national song was played. Half an hour before the start of the parade, many thousands of onlookers had already gathered, especially on the Mittlere Brücke.
-
4 p.m.
Zoë Më is the last act to enter
Zoë Më is the last artist to enter the market square in midsummer temperatures. The Swiss artist is frenetically cheered by the audience.
-
3.22 pm
Israeli singer Yuval Raphael on the ESC streetcar
The arrival of the streetcar with the Israel delegation is met with boos and whistles from Palestinian activists. When a few dozen of them joined the train behind it, they were drowned out by the onlookers with loud shouts of "FCB".
In the meantime, the flag-waving activists have disappeared from the Kleinbasel head of the Mittlere Brücke.
In front of the delegation from Israel, the huge crowd of the United Basel Carnival Cliques with several hundred costumed pipers and drummers was greeted with applause.
-
3.13 p.m.
Many Palestinian flags on the streets
Palestinian flags can be seen again and again at the parade.
-
3.01 pm
Big ESC parade reaches Kleinbasel
Around half an hour after the start, the ESC parade has reached Kleinbasel via the Mittlere Brücke. Led by the mascot Lumo, vintage streetcars followed the route of the very narrow Turquoise Carpet.
The delegations were accompanied by marching bands and Guggenmusik bands as well as stylized juke boxes from which the respective national song could be heard.
Half an hour before the start of the parade, many thousands of onlookers had already gathered, especially on the Middle Bridge - including numerous Palestine activists with the Palestine flag. They initially behaved peacefully and quietly, and the omnipresent police let them be.
-
2.40 pm
Germany is on the carpet with Abor & Tynna
Germany's hope is the Austrian sibling duo Abor and Tynna with the song "Baller". Tynna took to the catwalk in a white, bridal-style dress with a train.
-
2.28 p.m.
President of the Basel government: "Filled with vibrant energy"
At the opening ceremony on Sunday, Conradin Cramer, President of the Government of Basel, described the Eurovision Song Contest as a unique celebration of music. The ESC unites cultures and honors the diversity of Europe, Cramer said on the market square.
It was a great honor for him to be able to welcome everyone to the ESC, Cramer said in his speech. The excitement was immeasurable and the whole city was filled with a vibrant energy.
The ESC will be an unforgettable event - not only for the delegations, but also for the entire city, Cramer continued. "It is with great joy and in the spirit of unity that I now officially declare Eurovision Week 2025 in Basel open." ESC mascot Lumo then walked across the carpet.
-
14.19 hrs
The 37 delegations open the ESC with a parade through Basel
The 37 delegations representing the respective participating countries at the ESC - including the ESC acts - started their parade at Basel City Hall. Conradin Cramer, President of the Government of Basel, was among those who greeted the delegations in the early afternoon in front of the crowd that had been drawn to the city center.
The ESC acts and their entourages will make their way through the city to the Eurovision Village at the exhibition grounds in the afternoon in vintage streetcars and buses. The procession will be accompanied by lots of sound, which will lend the opening ceremony a local flair, for example with Guggenmusik bands and Basel carnival cliques.
Once they arrive at the Eurovision Village, the delegations are greeted by spectators on a large stage.
-
2 pm
The ceremony has begun - the longest carpet in ESC history shines in the sun
The opening ceremony officially began at 2 pm. The centerpiece is the turquoise carpet. According to the organizers, it is the longest in the history of the ESC. One end is located on the market square, the other 1.3 kilometers away on the exhibition grounds, where the performers will perform their songs.
-
13:43
Palestine protest meets with little approval
The demonstrators shout their protest slogans. These do not meet with approval from the other people on the site. Whistles, "Shut up!" and "FCB" are the loudest reactions.
Some people also approach participants in the rally and try to talk to them.
-
13:05
1300 police officers on duty - no demo permit
1300 police officers are deployed at the opening ceremony, pro-Palestine activists want to demonstrate at the rally. A stand-up rally against anti-Semitism is not granted a permit at the ESC, writes "blick.ch".
-
May 11, 10 a.m.
Demonstrations in Basel at the opening event?
Travel warnings, calls for a boycott, sponsorship debate: the Eurovision Song Contest is caught up in the Middle East controversy. Activist groups are calling for protests, the Israeli government is warning of potential dangers in Basel, blue News has reported.
The ESC 2025 is therefore under political pressure - especially because of Israel's participation. Singer Yuval Raphael, survivor of the Nova Festival attack on October 7, will be performing the song "New Day Will Rise". Many see this as a political statement.
Will there be skirmishes in Basel?
The opening ceremony starts today at 2 pm. blue News will show you the kick-off via livestream.
-
10 pm
First rehearsals show a fairy-like Zoë Më
Meanwhile, rehearsals are already underway in the St. Jakobshalle. Swiss hopeful Zoë Më has posted a glimpse of her show on Instagram - a magical performance.
Switzerland is currently in 10th place with the bookmakers. KAJ from Sweden are still the top favorites with "Bara Bada Bastu", followed by JJ from Austria with "Wasted Love"; Louane ("Maman") from France and Yuval Raphael ("New Day Will Rise") from Israel.
-
10 May 15
Zoë Më: This is her ESC look - très chic!
Now it's out: Zoë Më will be wearing a dreamy, elegant dress at the ESC. Très chic and a perfect match for her fairy-like song "Voyage".
-
May 7, 5.23 pm
Ireland and Sweden are the ESC champions
-
May 6, 2 p.m.
Can we win again?
A look back - all the Swiss acts so far:
-
