Wednesday, May 14, 2025, 6.21 a.m.

Martin Dürrenmatt (34) has announced surprising hairstyles for Hazel Brugger (31) and Sandra Studer (56) for the second ESC semi-final. "I can only say one thing, Hazel in particular has never been seen like this before," said the hairdressing world champion to "Blick".

Sandra Studer (left) and Hazel Brugger at the first ESC semi-final on Tuesday in Basel. Picture: Keystone/Georgios Kefalas

Dürrenmatt told the newspaper that she might appear on stage on Thursday with her hair elegantly pinned up. "You haven't seen Sandra with very straight hair very often either, we might do it that way," he added. When it comes to styling, he relies on "texture and structure" and on Brugger and Studer feeling comfortable.

The third presenter, Michelle Hunziker (48), who will join the others for the grand finale on Saturday, will be accompanied by her own stylist. Dürrenmatt will take care of Brugger and Studer, which is "very demanding". As the Eurovision Song Contest focuses not only on the music but also on the presenters' styling, the eight-time hairdressing world champion feels a certain amount of pressure. At the same time, he is delighted about the unique opportunity and has already given Sandra and Hazel "12 points for their performance and their look".