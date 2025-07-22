The pop singer Vicky Leandros did not want AfD leader Alice Weidel in the audience. Bild: dpa

Gloria Fürstin von Thurn und Taxis invites Alice Weidel to the Schlossfestspiele - to the displeasure of Vicky Leandros and hundreds of demonstrators. This has consequences.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The invitation of AfD leader Alice Weidel to the Schlossfestspiele in Regensburg by Gloria Fürstin von Thurn und Taxis has caused quite a stir.

Vicky Leandros only found out about Weidel's invitation shortly before her performance and declared that Alice Weidel was "not welcome" at her concert.

In the end, Weidel did not attend the pop star's performance. Show more

A clear announcement by pop singer Vicky Leandros and hundreds of demonstrators - the invitation of AfD leader Alice Weidel to the Schlossfestspiele in Regensburg by patron Gloria Fürstin von Thurn und Taxis caused quite a stir. In the end, Weidel did not attend the pop star's performance on Monday evening.

According to a report in the "Bild" newspaper, Vicky Leandros had only found out about Weidel's invitation shortly beforehand and Gloria Fürstin von Thurn und Taxis explained that Alice Weidel was "not welcome" at her concert. "I stand for diversity, tolerance, human dignity, human rights and internationality," the singer told the newspaper. After the concert, her management did not initially comment on the incident when asked.

Weidel spokesperson: no explicit disinvitation

However, Weidel was not explicitly disinvited, said her spokesperson Daniel Tapp. "She had an invitation and then decided not to go." Gloria Fürstin von Thurn und Taxis informed Deutsche Presse-Agentur in writing that the police had not been able to guarantee security on the premises. As a result, Weidel decided not to attend the show or the festival restaurant "so as not to spoil the evening for the guests".

Wusste nicht, dass Vicky Leandros so cool ist (~@BILD) pic.twitter.com/Ev0aOt5nj3 — Andreas Petzold (@andreaspetzold) July 21, 2025

However, the Regensburg police inspectorate did not confirm the security concerns described by the hostess. A spokesperson said that this was not the case. According to police reports, a peak of around 900 people demonstrated peacefully in Regensburg on Monday evening under the motto "Vigil against Weidel" against the politician's visit to the festival.

Controversial guests "ideal for any party"

Gloria Fürstin von Thurn und Taxis said that she knew the AfD leader personally and that the invitation was purely private. "The uproar shows very well what the state of freedom of opinion in our country is, that not even a private visit from a democratically elected, successful politician is possible anymore."

Before the event, Gloria Fürstin von Thurn und Taxis told the radio station "Antenne Bayern" that it is "ideal for any party" to be able to invite someone who is "a bit controversial": "Because that's what makes a party really interesting."

In the past, there had already been protests at the festival at St. Emmeram Palace - the seat of the von Thurn und Taxis family. Critics accused the hostess of being close to right-wing extremists and homophobic. The businesswoman denies this in interviews.