In the "On the Rocks" talk, pop singer Francine Jordi tells us what the award for "most beautiful Swiss woman of all time" means to her and why she is permanently in love.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Francine Jordi talks about her "Advent of Emotions" tour , which is taking her through Switzerland, Austria and Germany.

The loss of her dog Theo had a major impact on the year 2025, now dog Liseli accompanies her through life.

Although she is delighted to have been named the "most beautiful Swiss woman of all time", what is more important to her is her love of life and her positive charisma. Show more

Francine Jordi really blossoms in the contemplative pre-Christmas period. The pop singer describes herself as a Christmas fan.

However, it took her a little longer to get into the festive spirit this year, as the beautiful fall of 2025 "still had a hold on her." Nevertheless, the 48-year-old is beaming like a Christmas tree.

For Francine Jordi, the Advent season is not just about the scent of pine and biscuits, it's also peak season on stage. She tours Germany, Austria and Switzerland - with Christmas concerts that are particularly close to her heart.

Jordi: "These are the most emotional performances of the year." You touch people with memories and childhood moments - that's a gift for her.

But despite a full calendar, one thing is clear to her: everything comes to a standstill at Christmas itself. The holidays are reserved for the family - including traditional potato salad and the classic "Sissi" movie marathon.

Unconditional love from dog Theo

2025 was a difficult year for Jordi, as her four-legged friend Theo died in October. Jordi: "He accompanied me through life for almost 15 years, it was a close friendship. A dog gives you unconditional love. We humans can't do that."

It was important for Jordi to be able to say goodbye to her beloved four-legged friend in peace. She is full of gratitude for the time they spent together. Now she has a new furry treasure, Maltipoo Liseli, to accompany her through life.

Francine Jordi: "I am in love with life"

In 2025, Francine Jordi was named the "most beautiful Swiss woman of all time" by "Glückspost" magazine.

Jordi is delighted to have won the award, as she probably also received it thanks to her charisma and positive nature.

Nevertheless, she qualifies: "Being the most beautiful Swiss woman of all time wouldn't mean that much to me if it were purely based on beauty." The award goes far beyond the pure beauty aspect - it also honors the projects achieved and the personality behind them.

If it's not the special award that makes her shine, perhaps it's a new treasure - that's what 'On the Rocks' host Vania Spescha wants to know.

Francine Jordi keeps a low profile and says: "I'm always in love, with life, with everything, I'm always in love."

A remarkable attitude Francine Jordi has already had to endure difficult times in her life. In May 2017, she was diagnosed with breast cancer - at the age of 41. Her song "Wunder" is also about the depths of life. Jordi says: "People are always striving for happiness. But really learning about life, that's what happens when things are bad for us."

She has learned to recognize the beautiful and positive things in life and to bring herself back into balance from difficult situations.

Find out what Francine Jordi has in common with singer Stefanie Heinzmann in the "On the Rock" talk.

You can watch the complete "On the Rocks" show with Francine Jordi here: