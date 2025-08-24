  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Swiss pop star Francine Jordi confesses on TV about her finances: "I have no idea"

Carlotta Henggeler

24.8.2025

Francine Jordi appeared on the TV show "Immer wieder sonntags".
Francine Jordi appeared on the TV show "Immer wieder sonntags".
Screenshot ARD

Swiss pop singer Francine Jordi will not soon forget her appearance on "Immer wieder sonntags". In the live TV show, she confessed to having no overview of her finances.

24.08.2025, 17:57

24.08.2025, 18:07

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Francine Jordi caused a stir on "Immer wieder sonntags" when children's reporters asked her about her bank balance and she confessed: "I have no idea."
  • The singer explained that her sister takes care of her finances and that she doesn't even know how many accounts she has.
  • Jordi emphasized that she prefers to concentrate on her work - so far she has always had enough money at her disposal.
Show more

Pop singer Francine Jordi has rarely been seen on TV shows or at events recently - but she will certainly not forget her appearance on "Immer wieder sonntags".

As in every edition of the Sunday show, a celebrity guest answered the curious questions of the children's reporters. This time it was Francine Jordi, who was asked directly by two girls in the audience how much money she had in her bank account, reports "bunte.de".

A question that took Francine Jordi by surprise: "I have no idea," explained Jordi, smiling away the situation.

But that wasn't the end of the matter for the children's reporters. They wanted to know exactly: "So 10,000?". Francine Jordi countered: "Yes, I can manage 10,000."

Jordi: "I don't even know how many accounts I have"

Later in the show, the conversation again revolved around the question of money. Singer and presenter Uta Bresan doubled down.

Francine Jordi confessed: "It's all done by my sister, I'll tell you. I don't even know how many accounts I have."

Ex-wife takes over. TV star Stefan Mross is not hosting his show - the reason is tragic

Ex-wife takes overTV star Stefan Mross is not hosting his show - the reason is tragic

She simply enjoys her job - "and so far she has always given me enough money to get by", added the 48-year-old.

At the start of the show, Stefanie Hertel addressed emotional words to her ex-husband Stefan Mross, who was unable to attend due to a bereavement.

More videos from the department

More on the topic

Unthought sentence. Schlager star has been banned from Florian Silbereisen's TV shows for 18 years

Unthought sentenceSchlager star has been banned from Florian Silbereisen's TV shows for 18 years

During a live performance. Francine Jordi suddenly no longer knows the lyrics to her hit song

During a live performanceFrancine Jordi suddenly no longer knows the lyrics to her hit song

"Donnschtig-Jass" finalBeatrice Egli is radiant - Federal Councillor Jans makes a big impression

More from the department

Documentary causes displeasure. TV station drops film about Ozzy Osbourne from its program at short notice

Documentary causes displeasureTV station drops film about Ozzy Osbourne from its program at short notice

Openair Gampel. 97,000 people visited the festival

Openair Gampel97,000 people visited the festival

Concerts in the live stream. The Dresden rap collective 01099 shows off its skills

Concerts in the live streamThe Dresden rap collective 01099 shows off its skills