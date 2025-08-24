Pop singer Francine Jordi has rarely been seen on TV shows or at events recently - but she will certainly not forget her appearance on "Immer wieder sonntags".
As in every edition of the Sunday show, a celebrity guest answered the curious questions of the children's reporters. This time it was Francine Jordi, who was asked directly by two girls in the audience how much money she had in her bank account, reports "bunte.de".
A question that took Francine Jordi by surprise: "I have no idea," explained Jordi, smiling away the situation.
But that wasn't the end of the matter for the children's reporters. They wanted to know exactly: "So 10,000?". Francine Jordi countered: "Yes, I can manage 10,000."
Jordi: "I don't even know how many accounts I have"
Later in the show, the conversation again revolved around the question of money. Singer and presenter Uta Bresan doubled down.
Francine Jordi confessed: "It's all done by my sister, I'll tell you. I don't even know how many accounts I have."