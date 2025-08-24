Francine Jordi appeared on the TV show "Immer wieder sonntags". Screenshot ARD

Swiss pop singer Francine Jordi will not soon forget her appearance on "Immer wieder sonntags". In the live TV show, she confessed to having no overview of her finances.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Francine Jordi caused a stir on "Immer wieder sonntags" when children's reporters asked her about her bank balance and she confessed: "I have no idea."

The singer explained that her sister takes care of her finances and that she doesn't even know how many accounts she has.

Jordi emphasized that she prefers to concentrate on her work - so far she has always had enough money at her disposal. Show more

Pop singer Francine Jordi has rarely been seen on TV shows or at events recently - but she will certainly not forget her appearance on "Immer wieder sonntags".

As in every edition of the Sunday show, a celebrity guest answered the curious questions of the children's reporters. This time it was Francine Jordi, who was asked directly by two girls in the audience how much money she had in her bank account, reports "bunte.de".

A question that took Francine Jordi by surprise: "I have no idea," explained Jordi, smiling away the situation.

But that wasn't the end of the matter for the children's reporters. They wanted to know exactly: "So 10,000?". Francine Jordi countered: "Yes, I can manage 10,000."

Jordi: "I don't even know how many accounts I have"

Later in the show, the conversation again revolved around the question of money. Singer and presenter Uta Bresan doubled down.

Francine Jordi confessed: "It's all done by my sister, I'll tell you. I don't even know how many accounts I have."

She simply enjoys her job - "and so far she has always given me enough money to get by", added the 48-year-old.

At the start of the show, Stefanie Hertel addressed emotional words to her ex-husband Stefan Mross, who was unable to attend due to a bereavement.

