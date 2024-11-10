The singer and presenter Francine Jordi in Offenburg in 2020. Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa

Bernese pop singer Francine Jordi celebrates seven years cancer-free and emphasizes the power of positive thoughts that helped her to reshape her life.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Francine Jordi celebrates seven years cancer-free and emphasizes the importance of positive thoughts and inner strength for her recovery and life change.

She initially kept her breast cancer diagnosis private to avoid being perceived as a victim, focusing instead on her resilience and self-determination.

The illness led to a more conscious life: Jordi now focuses on rest, self-care and chooses her projects based on personal fulfillment. Show more

Pop singer Francine Jordi has reached a significant milestone: she has been cancer-free for seven years, she reveals to "Blick.ch", the interview with Jordi first appeared in "Glückspost" magazine.

The 47-year-old has used this time to reorganize her life and focus on the essentials.

The decisive factor? A positive attitude to life.

A new chapter

For a long time, Francine Jordi did not talk about her breast cancer. For five years, she kept this chapter of her life private for fear of being reduced to her illness. "I didn't want to be seen as a victim," she explains, "I was always a fighter."

Today, she can proudly say: "I've been cancer-free for seven years and I'm very grateful for that."

This experience also inspired her to write her new ballad "Miracle", which emphasizes the importance of believing in miracles.

The road to recovery

In 2017, Jordi was diagnosed with a malignant tumor in her breast. Immediate surgery and intensive chemotherapy followed.

Despite the challenges, such as losing her hair and her sense of smell, she regarded the treatments as friends who helped her to get better. "It was a miracle that the cancer was caught early and that I responded so well to the treatment," she says.

Refocusing her life

The disease forced Jordi to rethink her life. Before the diagnosis, she was constantly on the road, with 150 gigs a year and long car journeys across Europe.

Today, she has learned to listen to her inner voice and reset her priorities. "I only do what I really want to do from the bottom of my heart," she emphasizes. This new serenity is also reflected in her music, which she practices with passion and joy.

A more conscious life

Francine Jordi has realized how important it is to take time for herself. She meditates every day, walks her dog and enjoys the peace and quiet of reading. "We should all take breaks like this," she advises. This conscious lifestyle has helped her to emerge from the illness as a more fulfilled version of herself.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.

More videos from this section