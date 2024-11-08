Francine Jordi will not be recording any more albums in the future - the music world has changed too much for that. Picture: Urs Baumann

Francine Jordi and Michael von der Heide ring in the Christmas season with new albums. This is the last album release for Jordi, in future she wants to concentrate on a different track.

Francine Jordi and Michael von der Heide are kicking off the Christmas season with new albums. While von der Heide expresses his love of Christmas music with "Noël Noël", "Ein Stückchen Weihnacht - Mein Geschenk für Dich" marks the end of Jordi's album career.

The 47-year-old singer has decided not to release any more albums as the music market has changed dramatically. Jordi tells "Blick" that the CD as a medium has gone out of fashion and "it is no longer economically viable".

Most people no longer own a CD player, and CD departments in stores are increasingly disappearing. In today's fast-moving music world, artists are increasingly relying on streaming platforms and single releases. Francine Jordi regrets this development, but sees the need to adapt.

Francine Jordi is a "Christmas junkie"

Despite the changes in the music industry, the singer remains a big fan of the Christmas season. She describes herself as a "Christmas junkie" and had no difficulty recording Christmas songs such as "Silent Night" in the summer.

The contemplative mood of the songs helped her to get into the right frame of mind, even if the summer heat outside had the opposite effect.

Michael von der Heide shares this experience. He also recorded his Christmas album during the warmer months and doesn't see this as a problem.

He listens to his favorite Christmas album all year round, regardless of the season. For him, producing a Christmas album was a logical step, inspired by great artists such as Elvis and Mariah Carey.

Michael von der Heide is planning several Christmas concerts

In addition to his own new tracks, Michael von der Heide has also recorded a French version of the classic "Last Christmas" by the British band Wham! on his album.

And, like Francine Jordi, the 53-year-old is planning to give several Christmas concerts. Neither artist sees the early release of their albums as premature, but rather as a fitting way to get into the mood for the upcoming Christmas season.

The release of the albums on November 8, before the Christmas markets open, is seen as appropriate by both artists.

Francine Jordi points out that Christmas products are already available in the stores at the end of October and is looking forward to spreading the festive spirit with her album.

