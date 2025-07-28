Francine Jordi sings by sight - and takes it with humor. Picture: Screenshot Instagram

Francine Jordi wants to sing a duet with the organizer of the Niederbüren Openair. The problem: she doesn't know the words to her own song by heart. Shortly afterwards, she makes fun of herself on Instagram.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Wherever Francine Jordi performs, the atmosphere is guaranteed: Her fans also sang along loudly at an open air in Niederbüren SG last Saturday.

Unlike the singer herself, her fans seem to know all of Jordi's lyrics by heart.

During a duet with the organizer of the pop festival, the singer had to have the lyrics brought on stage.

"I've made 16 records in the last few years, so you can't always remember all the songs," Jordi apologized. Show more

Many a visitor to the Schlager Openair in Niederbüren SG last weekend would probably have wished for better weather. But the music fans didn't let the rain get them down.

This also had something to do with singer Francine Jordi 's performance. Wherever the 48-year-old performs, enthusiastic fans are guaranteed. Regardless of whether she is performing older songs or her latest single "Ladies Night".

Jordi's fans know the lyrics to her songs by heart and sing along at the top of their lungs. The singer herself had more trouble with her lyrics during her performance.

Francine Jordi: "I'm doing the background music now"

On Saturday evening, Francine Jordi brought organizer Mathias "Jordi" Ramseier on stage. She wanted to sing a duet with him to celebrate their 25-year friendship.

Ramseier was more than happy to oblige.

The duo wanted to perform a song together that Jordi had apparently not sung live for several years. The singer therefore had to have the lyrics brought on stage.

"I've made 16 records in the last few years, so you can't always remember all the songs," Francine Jordi apologized to the audience and laughed.

The performance by duet partner Ramseier was so well received by the audience that Jordi let him perform most of the song alone. "I think I'll do the background music now and let you sing," she joked.

Francine Jordi makes fun of herself

As a result, Mathias "Jordi" Ramseier could no longer be stopped. What's more, as the last note of the song faded away, the audience demanded an encore, as the "St. Galler Tagblatt" writes.

The day after, Francine Jordi made fun of her forgetfulness on social media: she posted a video of the joint performance on Instagram.

It shows how the singer has to keep looking at the sheet with the lyrics during the performance: "I was surprised with a duet yesterday at Openair Niederbüren and couldn't remember the lyrics to my own song," Jordi notes.

And continues: "Well, how do I sing so beautifully in Ladies Night? Don't give a damn about being perfect ... et voila"

