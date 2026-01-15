The woman - known as Bibi - is said to have been born in 1976 after the Queen singer had an affair with the wife of a close friend.
Her husband told the Daily Mail that she died "peacefully after a long battle with chordoma" - a rare form of spinal cancer. She leaves behind two sons aged nine and seven.
Her ashes have been scattered in the Alps, the widower explained, and she is now "with her beloved and loving father".
Mercury's daughter grew up with another family
British author Lesley-Ann Jones made B's existence public last summer in her sensational book "Love, Freddie".
The author explained that B's cancer had already broken out in her childhood.
"That's the real reason the family moved around a lot - so she could have access to the best possible treatment for chordoma," she said. This is a rare form of spinal cancer that is inevitably fatal.
