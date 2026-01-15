Queen singer Freddie Mercury at Live Aid at Wembley Stadium in London in 1985 (archive photo). imago images / Photoshot

A woman who a tell-all book claims was the daughter of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury has died at the age of 48 from a rare form of cancer. She found her final resting place in the Alps.

Carlotta Henggeler

The woman - known as Bibi - is said to have been born in 1976 after the Queen singer had an affair with the wife of a close friend.

Her husband told the Daily Mail that she died "peacefully after a long battle with chordoma" - a rare form of spinal cancer. She leaves behind two sons aged nine and seven.

Her ashes have been scattered in the Alps, the widower explained, and she is now "with her beloved and loving father".

Mercury's daughter grew up with another family

British author Lesley-Ann Jones made B's existence public last summer in her sensational book "Love, Freddie".

The author explained that B's cancer had already broken out in her childhood.

"That's the real reason the family moved around a lot - so she could have access to the best possible treatment for chordoma," she said. This is a rare form of spinal cancer that is inevitably fatal.

The woman - known as Bibi - said she had been brought up by another family but had always known Freddie was her father. The frontman had visited her regularly before his death in 1991 at the age of 45.

