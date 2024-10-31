Beyoncé Knowles and Shawn Carter have been married since 2008. As the rapper was friends with P. Diddy for years, Beyoncé should separate from her husband. Insiders advise her to do so. Imago/APress

Insiders advise Beyoncé to separate from Jay-Z. The background to this is her husband's possible links to P. Diddy, whose abuse trial is due next May.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the wake of the P. Diddy scandal, Beyoncé is reportedly considering a split from Jay-Z, as his former closeness to Diddy could jeopardize her image.

The couple recently warned off Piers Morgan over unfounded allegations in a broadcast that linked them to Diddy's abuse allegations.

Whether Jay-Z is involved in the case could become clear by the time the trial begins in May; if convicted, Diddy could face life in prison. Show more

Singer Beyoncé and rapper Jay-Z are one of the wealthiest couples in the music industry. Their fortune is now said to be over one billion dollars. The influential duo now seem to be increasingly in the spotlight as a result of the scandal surrounding music producer P. Diddy.

Jay-Z in particular, whose real name is Shawn Carter, was a close friend of the accused for decades.

As insiders have now told "RadarOnline ", she is said to be carefully considering leaving her husband. For fear that his relationship with Diddy could destroy her reputation. Jay-Z could be linked to Diddy's abuse cases in the coming months, which would tarnish Beyoncé's "clean-woman image".

"Her friends aren't telling her to distance herself from Jay-Z - they want her to leave him immediately if things get too dicey," the source said.

Only a trial will bring light into the darkness

The couple recently had their lawyers write a letter to British TV presenter Piers Morgan, who had aired "unfounded allegations" against the Carters on his show. A guest linked them to the allegations against Diddy - Morgan had to publicly apologize.

Meanwhile, many celebrities are trying to cover their tracks. For example, many have deleted posts with or about the accused from their social media channels. Users suspect alleged admissions of guilt behind this.

Whether Beyoncé Knowles and Shawn Carter's 16-year marriage will survive P. Diddy's trial - and whether Jay-Z is involved in the matter at all - will be revealed in May at the latest. Sean Combs is due to appear in court then - he is pleading not guilty. If convicted, the producer faces life imprisonment.

