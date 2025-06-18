Tate McRae is stopping off in Zurich today, Wednesday, June 18, with her "Miss Possessive" tour. Watch the video to find out how the Canadian professional dancer became the new pop queen.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Canadian singer Tate McRae is currently wowing thousands of fans on her world tour called "Miss Possessive".

The third album "So Close to What" by the 21-year-old with German and Scottish roots entered the Swiss charts at number one at the beginning of March.

McRae first became known through dance competitions, but it was her first song, which she posted on her YouTube vlog and which subsequently went viral, that really made her famous. Show more

Canadian pop singer Tate McRae, who some media call "the new Britney Spears", released her third album last March. It immediately took her to the top of the Swiss charts.

The 21-year-old once had other career plans: she wanted to become a dancer, just like her German mother. At the age of twelve, McRae attended a course at the state ballet school in Berlin.

A year later, she was in the final of the US casting show "So You Think You Can Dance". But McRae wants more. She presents self-written songs on her YouTube channel and is discovered by several record companies shortly afterwards.

Tate McRae: "You can expect a lot of dancing"

Tate McRae's musical breakthrough came five years ago with the ballad "You broke me first", which Britney Spears soon ennobled as one of her favorite songs.

On the title track "Miss Possessive" from her current album "So Close to What", which was released in spring, the singer is jealous and possessive. In the single "It's ok I'm ok", which was released in September 2024, she rejects men.

"In the song, I'm the most confident version of myself," McRae explains in an interview with Deutsche Presse-Agentur. "I don't need a man, I can manage on my own. I'm no longer blinded by anyone, I see everything clearly."

For her world tour, which takes her to the Hallenstadion Zurich today , Wednesday, June 18, Tate McRae promises: "You can expect a lot of dancing, a lot of energy, just a complete show."

With material from DPA.

