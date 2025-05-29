Bushido: The best life between farewell and family happiness 2026 is supposed to be the end: That's when Bushido wants to go on tour for the very last time and also end his career. (archive picture) Image: dpa The rapper, whose real name is Anis Mohamed Youssef Ferchichi, promises that he will always keep his fans close to his heart. (archive picture) Image: dpa Bushido has lived in Dubai for three years with his wife Anna-Maria and eight children. (archive picture) Image: dpa Bushido: The best life between farewell and family happiness 2026 is supposed to be the end: That's when Bushido wants to go on tour for the very last time and also end his career. (archive picture) Image: dpa The rapper, whose real name is Anis Mohamed Youssef Ferchichi, promises that he will always keep his fans close to his heart. (archive picture) Image: dpa Bushido has lived in Dubai for three years with his wife Anna-Maria and eight children. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Even rap stars with a penchant for rioting get on in years and retire. Just like Bushido. At 46, he is now drawing a line under his life. How does he feel about his old life? And above all: what happens next?

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bushido is finally ending his rap career after more than 25 years and is planning his last concerts for 2026 under the motto "Everything will be fine".

The ex-rapper now lives in Dubai with his wife and eight children, has retired from the music scene and earns his money with real estate.

He looks back on his life with reconciliation, has distanced himself from past conflicts and wants to age in peace as a happy family man. Show more

Bushido is a star of German rap - he used to be a bad boy too. He caused a ruckus with misogynistic and homophobic lyrics and feuds, and also had conflicts with the law.

Now the 46-year-old has announced his retirement from the stage and the end of his music career after more than 25 years. He wants to give his very last concerts in 2026.

Is he really serious about this? And will he now become a well-behaved family man? The rapper, whose real name is Anis Mohamed Youssef Ferchichi, answers these questions in an interview with Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

The very last time?

There was already a farewell tour in 2024: "König für Immer!". A comeback after an eight-year break. But because 150,000 fans in Switzerland, Germany, Luxembourg and Austria celebrated him enthusiastically, the rapper announced another 10 concerts for 2026 and now also 5 additional dates - on sale from 30 May. Motto: "Everything will be fine".

Is this really the very last tour? "It's the end. A return is out of the question," Bushido clarifies and reflects on the song at the end of his last performance. "This really will be the last song! I'm not coming back. It's going to be really tough again, definitely."

Quitting when it's at its best?

"Of course it hurts too," admits the rapper. But he has no intention of touring the country as a washed-up ex-celebrity: "If you've run yourself into the ground, if you're no longer selling tickets, then all you have left is endless reality TV appearances or you can perform at the DIY store again."

And: "Ego also plays a role. I want to leave with my head held high and not be kicked out of the disco." He could only imagine charity gigs, for example for children in war zones.

Is Bushido a lucky man?

Definitely, he says himself. "I've been able to make a living from music all my life. I've been able to realize all the dreams that can be bought. I can plan my day independently and I can always sleep in," he sums up. "I've never lived such a good life in my entire life as I do here in Dubai."

His focus: his eight children and Anna-Maria Ferchichi, his wife since 2012. "My wife and I have overcome our problems, we have managed to have a relationship for 14 years that could have broken down at many points. I would have totally understood my wife if she had split up with me at some point," he says self-critically.

He praises his children as conscientious, even though he himself "didn't cover himself in glory" at school.

Family happiness instead of rapper feuds

So has Bushido, who used to be known for riots, now mutated into a well-behaved family man? He's a normal guy, he says. "When I'm sitting at the dinner table at home with my children and my wife, Bushido has no role to play here. Then I'm the dad and we talk about normal things." He earns all his money outside of music, for example with real estate deals.

Is he afraid of being a spitfire?

"I think other people would define me as a big spitfire. But that's totally fine," says Bushido and laughs. "I'm just the type to have neighborhood arguments and stuff, and I call the police after 10 p.m. if the music is too loud. If it's supposed to be quiet after 10 p.m., then I don't fancy being woken up by techno music at 2 a.m."

Shadows of the past

Bushido apparently left his old riotous life in Berlin when he moved to Dubai three years ago. This included Arafat Abou-Chaker, a Berlin clan boss with whom he was close friends and business associates. After their break-up, they met again in court. There were also feuds and legal disputes with others such as the rapper Fler.

"Emotionally, I'm completely done with it," says Bushido now. "Neither Fler nor Arafat nor other people from the rap scene play a role in my personal life." He therefore finds it easy to say goodbye to the music business.

He will only ever carry the memory of his fans and supporters in his heart. "But I've completely banished all the garbage and all the scum that was in my life for so many years."

How does he view Germany?

However, the son of a Tunisian father and a German mother remains attached to his old homeland and regularly listens to a Berlin radio station. "I'm proud to be German. Of course I don't look like a bio-German, but I don't give a shit. I feel like a German. Period."

He doesn't want to categorize himself politically. "It's always been as clear as mud that we're not right-wing brown arseholes. And that I don't want to have anything to do with people like that. But I also have to say that I was never on the left."

The horror of greying

And how is he coping with getting older? No problem for Bushido, even though he now needs eight hours of sleep and talks to his therapist once a week. "I'm lucky that getting older makes me more relaxed," he says.

And gray hair? "I don't dye my hair, I don't dye my beard, I don't use Botox and I don't use Bla. I brush my teeth and wash my hair. That's all I need." You can perhaps delay ageing a little with money. But: "In the end there is death".

How does Bushido envision his end?

"I want to die happy and content and without fear. At that moment, I want to be able to look back and say to myself: everything's cool," he says. "And I'd like to have my children with me and my wife."

