Ultra-sheer or sporty-casual - who stands out with their look at Openair Frauenfeld? blue News took a close look at the coolest outfits and had a style rating carried out.

Carlotta Henggeler

Style battle at Openair Frauenfeld: who will wear the coolest look in 2025?

Whether it's a see-through outfit, a leo dress or casual sporty bags - fashion is an important part of the festival at Openair Frauenfeld.

blue News has spotted the most eye-catching outfits and asked concertgoers to rate the looks. Who gets the highest score?

Does Openair Frauenfeld 2025 have a style queen or a style king?

Find out in the video above.

You can find current events around Openair Frauenfeld in the ticker.

More videos from Openair Frauenfeld