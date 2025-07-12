  1. Residential Customers
Style rating at Openair Frauenfeld From hot to sporty - who gets top marks?

Carlotta Henggeler

12.7.2025

Ultra-sheer or sporty-casual - who stands out with their look at Openair Frauenfeld? blue News took a close look at the coolest outfits and had a style rating carried out.

12.07.2025, 12:20

12.07.2025, 12:21

Style battle at Openair Frauenfeld: who will wear the coolest look in 2025?

Whether it's a see-through outfit, a leo dress or casual sporty bags - fashion is an important part of the festival at Openair Frauenfeld.

blue News has spotted the most eye-catching outfits and asked concertgoers to rate the looks. Who gets the highest score?

Does Openair Frauenfeld 2025 have a style queen or a style king?

Find out in the video above.

You can find current events around Openair Frauenfeld in the ticker.

Openair Frauenfeld TickerYoung Thug with a final furioso +++ Pyros light up in all colors at Ken Carson

Test your knowledge in the quizHow well do you know Openair Frauenfeld?

What makes flirtatious people tickContraception at the festival? "Yes, of course!" - "No, I'm there to drink"