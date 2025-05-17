Michelle Hunziker was once ridiculed for her size as a model and underestimated in front of the camera. Now the 48-year-old is even presenting the ESC final. We show you the stages of her success story in the video.

Michelle Hunziker presents the ESC final in Basel on Saturday together with Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger.

Her stellar career as a presenter, singer and actress began in 1995 as a model.

In 2009, she ascended to the Olympus of TV evening entertainment - as co-host alongside Thomas Gottschalk on the TV show "Wetten, dass...?".

Michelle Hunziker once just wanted to be a model - but at 1.71 meters, she was considered "too small" in the 90s. Agency after agency turned her down.

The turning point?

A casting in Milan, where she not only showed off her sense of humor, but also expressed her biggest dream for the first time: "I would love to be a TV presenter."

Hunziker is on the brink of her greatest success

Today, some 30 years later, Michelle Hunziker is on the brink of her greatest success:

On Saturday, together with Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger, she will host the final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel - the biggest music event in the world.

In five languages, charming, professional and confident, Michelle Hunziker embodies what she once wished for in front of the camera in a swimsuit: an international TV career that is almost too big for little Switzerland.

In the video, blue News shows you Michelle Hunziker's career in fast-forward.

