Michelle Hunziker was once ridiculed for her size as a model and underestimated in front of the camera. Now the 48-year-old is even presenting the ESC final. We show you the stages of her success story in the video.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Michelle Hunziker presents the ESC final in Basel on Saturday together with Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger.
- Her stellar career as a presenter, singer and actress began in 1995 as a model.
- In 2009, she ascended to the Olympus of TV evening entertainment - as co-host alongside Thomas Gottschalk on the TV show "Wetten, dass...?".
Michelle Hunziker once just wanted to be a model - but at 1.71 meters, she was considered "too small" in the 90s. Agency after agency turned her down.
The turning point?
A casting in Milan, where she not only showed off her sense of humor, but also expressed her biggest dream for the first time: "I would love to be a TV presenter."
Hunziker is on the brink of her greatest success
Today, some 30 years later, Michelle Hunziker is on the brink of her greatest success:
On Saturday, together with Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger, she will host the final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel - the biggest music event in the world.
In five languages, charming, professional and confident, Michelle Hunziker embodies what she once wished for in front of the camera in a swimsuit: an international TV career that is almost too big for little Switzerland.
In the video, blue News shows you Michelle Hunziker's career in fast-forward.
