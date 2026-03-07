"Maybe it's easier to say what my ESC song isn't: no metal, no rap and no cheesy, syrupy-sweet ballad." Veronica Fusaro. Image: Nils Sandmeier

Veronica Fusaro is a vocal wonder. She wants to score as many points as possible for Switzerland at the ESC. She will present her song for the first time on March 11 - and is therefore about to make the biggest appearance of her life.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Veronica Fusaro will represent Switzerland at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026, or ESC for short, in Vienna. On May 14, the musician will compete in the second semi-final to qualify for the final.

Musically, the 28-year-old from Thun BE moves between pop, soul and rock.

Fusaro has dreamed of a career as a singer since she was a teenager. She has now released two albums and played over 500 concerts halfway around the world. Show more

Veronica Fusaro loves boredom - it makes her creative.

"I like boredom because then I can make music without being distracted," said the musician from Thun in an interview with blue News three years ago.

The 28-year-old often used to sit in her music studio late into the night, but nowadays she tends to sit there in the morning. For this reason, she sometimes strolls straight from bed into the studio - still in her pyjamas - while working on a new song.

Fusaro: "No metal, no rap, no cheesy ballad"

Veronica Fusaro is now facing the biggest performance of her life. She will be representing Switzerland at this year's Eurovision Song Contest (ESC), which will take place in Vienna's Stadthalle from May 11 to 16, 2026.

Next Wednesday, March 11, at 12 noon sharp, it will be announced which song she will be taking to Austria. Fusaro will present it to the public for the first time on this day - in the Radio Hall of Radio SRF in Zurich.

"I'm staying true to myself, the song will sound like Veronica Fusaro. But I really can't reveal any more than that. Perhaps it's easier to say what the song isn't: no metal, no rap and no cheesy, syrupy-sweet ballad," Fusaro revealed in the "Berner Zeitung" newspaper.

Fusaro has dreamed of playing concerts since childhood

The Bernese Oberland native with Italian roots has dreamed of playing concerts since she was a teenager. "I just gave it a try."

Today, at the age of 28, she has released two albums and played over 500 shows halfway around the world - from the Montreux Jazz Festival to the Gurten Festival and the Glastonbury Openair in England.

Is it easy to be a happy person on stage in front of several hundred people?

Answer Fusaro: "Most of the time, yes - unless I'm not feeling so well before a gig, in which case going on stage feels accordingly. But you know what: at the end of the concert, everything is fine again. Because at some point on stage I realize how incredibly great my love for music is. This moment always feels like the concert has the healing effect of a plaster."

Musically, Fusaro moves between pop, soul and rock

Veronica Fusaro's mother listens to the radio a lot, her father is a fan of Italian singer Vasco Rossi - and both are reflected in her daughter's music.

Musically, the Thun native moves between pop, soul and rock - always with a certain atmospheric depth and a penchant for honest stories.

Veronica Fusaro sings in English because that's where her songs fly best - in a language that music fans around the world understand.

When the singer speaks, you quickly realize that she doesn't like to be told what to do. She just does it. "I'm not interested in chasing trends," she told the NZZ.

. "I'm not interested in chasing trends": Veronica Fusaro. Picture: SRF/Nils Sandmeier

Veronica Fusaro's acceptance for the ESC came as a complete surprise. She had been shortlisted twice in previous years - and last year she was sure it would work out. This year, however, she no longer believed it would.

"I take inspiration from Michael Jackson"

Since 2023, the ESC, the largest live music event in the world, has been politically charged - particularly due to the military conflict in the Gaza Strip. Several countries have announced a boycott for this year, including Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain, because Israel is taking part.

Nemo had already sent the ESC trophy back to the ESC organizers in protest last December. Veronica Fusaro, meanwhile, remains calm: "I see myself as a musician."

She understands the debate, but she is concentrating on what she can do herself. Her values are: "Good music with content, authenticity, peace and dialog."

For Fusaro, taking part in the ESC is a musical opportunity: "When will I ever be able to sing live in front of 160 million people?"

And who knows, maybe the singer will show her secret, wild side in Vienna: "I love to dance. I like to be inspired by Michael Jackson and his YouTube videos," she said in an interview with blue News.

Can you do the moonwalk? "Not yet, but I'm working on it. Maybe I'll do it one day. I think that would be extremely cool."

