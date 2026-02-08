Frontman of 3 Doors Down: Brad Arnold died The US singer Brad Arnold has died. He died of cancer at the age of 47. (archive picture) Image: dpa Brad Arnold made his cancer diagnosis public last year. (archive image) Image: dpa Frontman of 3 Doors Down: Brad Arnold died The US singer Brad Arnold has died. He died of cancer at the age of 47. (archive picture) Image: dpa Brad Arnold made his cancer diagnosis public last year. (archive image) Image: dpa

The US rock band 3 Doors Down became famous in Germany with hits such as "Here Without You". Last year, frontman Brad Arnold made his cancer diagnosis public. Now he has died.

Brad Arnold, frontman of the US rock band 3 Doors Down, has died at the age of 47.

According to his management, the singer succumbed to cancer after a lengthy battle.

Arnold died peacefully in his sleep in the presence of his wife and family. Show more

The frontman of the US rock band 3 Doors Down, Brad Arnold, is dead. The singer died on Saturday at the age of 47, his management confirmed to the German Press Agency. Arnold died peacefully in his sleep after a long battle with cancer. His wife and family were with him.

The singer had announced his cancer diagnosis last year in a video message on Instagram.

Doctors had diagnosed stage 4 kidney cancer, which had already spread to his lungs, he announced at the time. But he was not afraid. As a result, the rock band 3 Doors Down also canceled a planned summer tour in the USA.

Arnold founded the band in the mid-1990s in the US state of Mississippi with his high school friends Matt Roberts and Todd Harrell in his home town of Escatawpa. They became internationally known through their debut single "Kryptonite" (2000). Winner of the American Music Award for Best New Artist in 2001, 3 Doors Down made a name for themselves in Germany with the single "Here Without You". The band had further hits with songs such as "When I'm Gone", "Let Me Go" and "It's Not My Time".

Arnold wrote debut single at 15 in math class

The debut single "Kryptonite", which was also nominated for a Grammy, reached number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was sold or streamed eight million times in the USA. Arnold wrote the hit in math class when he was just 15 years old, according to the announcement, which the band also shared on Instagram. The song first became popular on local radio stations before attracting the attention of renowned record labels.

As a founding member and singer who started out as the band's drummer, Arnold helped to redefine rock music. He combined emotional lyrics and lyrical themes. "His music resonated far beyond the stage," the statement said.

It created moments of connection and joy and shared experiences that extended far beyond the performances. It said of Arnold: "He will be greatly missed and remembered forever."

