Florian Silbereisen with Beatrice Egli on the TV stage. The pop star and entertainer is taking a break. dpa

Florian Silbereisen is temporarily stepping back from the limelight, but remains active with new projects. A planned trip to South America takes a surprising turn.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Entertainer Florian Silbereisen is taking a break from the stage, but remains active with new projects such as his role on ZDF's "Traumschiff".

A planned trip to Costa Rica took an unexpected turn as a canceled flight took him to Canada for the time being.

Despite the travel chaos, Silbereisen remains calm and humorous, while his fans eagerly await the new "Traumschiff" episodes. Show more

Schlager star Florian Silbereisen has decided to take a break from the big show stage.

But instead of sitting back, the 43-year-old entertainer and presenter is devoting himself to new challenges.

On January 11, 2025, he bid farewell to his audience with the "Schlagerchampions", where he welcomed numerous stars from the music scene, including Maite Kelly and Roland Kaiser.

Despite the planned time-out, Silbereisen will remain active. In addition to spending time with his family, he is once again taking on the role of Captain Max Parger on ZDF's "Traumschiff". His fans have already been able to follow new adventures at sea over Christmas and New Year's Eve.

Canada instead of Costa Rica

Originally, his next trip was supposed to take him to South America. But the journey turned out differently than planned. On January 17, 2025, Silbereisen announced on Instagram that he had suddenly landed in Canada instead of Costa Rica.

The reason? A canceled flight led to this unexpected stopover, reports "express.de". Silbereisen commented humorously: "When your flight is canceled and instead of Costa Rica you end up in Canada..."

Despite the unexpected turn of events, Silbereisen remains calm. "I'll get to Costa Rica somehow - I'll stay relaxed!" he continued, adding a smiling smiley face. "The dreamboat adventure has already begun in the truest sense of the word."

His followers are keeping their fingers crossed that he will be on board in time for filming.

There is great anticipation for the new episodes. One user even made a special request to Captain Silbereisen: "Can you please make sure that Hanna and Martin finally get together? Thank you."

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

More videos from the department