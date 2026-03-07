Helene Fischer: "Proud to have a Barbie dedicated to me" - Gallery Big and little Helene Fischer look pretty similar. Image: dpa Helene Fischer as a Barbie doll - in a typical stage outfit. (Handout) Image: dpa Next to the Helene Fischer doll are other famous women. (Handout) Image: dpa Helene Fischer: "Proud to have a Barbie dedicated to me" - Gallery Big and little Helene Fischer look pretty similar. Image: dpa Helene Fischer as a Barbie doll - in a typical stage outfit. (Handout) Image: dpa Next to the Helene Fischer doll are other famous women. (Handout) Image: dpa

Special honor for Helene Fischer: For International Women's Day, toy manufacturer Mattel presents new Barbie special editions - including the German singer's own doll for the first time.

No time? blue News summarizes for you German pop star Helene Fischer gets her own Barbie doll.

Toy manufacturer Mattel is honoring the 41-year-old with this award on International Women's Day.

The German singer is part of the "Barbie Dream Team" with seven other women. Show more

March 8 is International Women's Day. Last year, toy manufacturer Mattel took this as an opportunity to bring out special Barbie editions.

In 2025, "four impressive pairs of female friends whose deep bond strengthens them in their success" were presented. There will also be another special Women's Day campaign in 2026.

And as has now been announced, the prominent female role models for the dolls this time include none other than pop star Helene Fischer. The motto: "global pioneers".

Nathan Baynard: "Girls can achieve anything"

Nathan Baynard, Vice President and Head of Barbie at Mattel, explains to "Bild":"Barbie has always believed that girls can achieve anything. From astronauts to CEOs. Barbie has broken boundaries and redefined what is possible."

For International Women's Day, "this legacy will continue with the launch of our Barbie Dream Team": "We are celebrating an extraordinary group of global pioneers who are paving the way for the next generation."

So Helene Fischer is not the only female celebrity who has been a role model for the Barbie dolls this year. Other women such as tennis pro Serena Williams, research astronaut Kellie Gerardi, racing driver Regina Sirvent Alvarado and footballer Chloe Kelly are also getting their own edition.

Helene Fischer likes to be a role model for children

Helene Fischer, who will also be celebrating her 20th stage anniversary in 2026, has two reasons to celebrate. She shares a first photo with her Barbie on Instagram and proudly writes

"It's an incredibly special recognition and fills me with great pride to own my own Barbie and be part of the Barbie Dream Team. It means so much to me to be a role model for so many children."

She wants to give young girls around the world the message: "Listen to your heart and trust your gut feeling, because the answers are already inside you. Believe in yourself, stay true to yourself and go your own way."

This attitude has always helped her too. Helene Fischer emphasizes: "If I stay true to my own path, I can do anything" and clarifies: "We women are allowed to be visible. We can be loud. We can be anything."

