"She builds me up and stands faithfully by my side with ice packs and painkillers" Klaus Baumgart about his wife Ilona. Picture: IMAGO/BREUEL-BILD

He hasn't been able to sleep in his own bed for two weeks. The pain is unbearable otherwise. German pop star Klaus Baumgart has broken eight ribs in a fall at home.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Klaus Baumgart from the German duo "Klaus & Klaus" suffered a nasty injury in a fall two weeks ago.

The 70-year-old broke eight ribs and has only been able to sleep sitting up ever since.

"It can only get better," Baumgart says optimistically in an interview Show more

German pop star Klaus Baumgart is not in a laughing mood right now.

The reason: two weeks ago, the singer from the cult duo "Klaus & Klaus" suffered an extremely painful injury in a fall at home in Hamburg.

According to Bild, the 70-year-old singer suffered an eightfold rib fracture - which severely restricts his everyday life.

"A leather armchair is the only piece of furniture I can tolerate halfway through the night," says Baumgart. And he continues: "Until the end of August, it's a case of Close your eyes and get through it."

Baumgart: "I have to grit my teeth"

But the singer, who together with stage partner Klaus Büchner landed several hits in the 1980s that also made it into the charts in Switzerland, refuses to let it get him down.

"It can only get better," says Baumgart. However, he will have to grit his teeth for several more weeks until he can finally sleep in his own bed again.

How did the singer suffer the multiple rib fracture?

"Two weeks ago, I was watching the football match between VfB Oldenburg and HSV on TV. At 1:1, I jumped up and fell backwards over a footstool in the moment of euphoria."

The impact was so violent that Klaus Baumgart broke eight ribs on his right side - from the third to the tenth.

Klaus & Klaus with a new song at the start

Klaus Baumgart and Klaus Büchner became famous in German-speaking Europe with the duo Klaus & Klaus and their hit "An der Nordseeküste". Their other hits include the songs "Da steht ein Pferd auf'm Flur" and "Der Eiermann".

From 1997, the two musicians went their separate ways. But the band Klaus & Klaus continues to exist. Klaus Baumgart has been performing with Claas Vogt ever since.

The duo's latest song, entitled "Die Krankenschwester 3.0" (The Nurse 3.0), fits Baumgart's current situation perfectly: "My wife Ilona is now the 'Nurse Ingeborg' sung about in my latest party hit around the clock," Baumgart told Bild.

She continues: "She cheers me up and stands faithfully by my side with ice packs and painkillers."

